Mhlophe back as Bosso chairman

Fungai Muderere and Raymond Jaravaza

KENNETH Mhlophe bounced back as Highlanders chairman, beating his closest rival by 61 votes in elections held at the Bosso clubhouse yesterday.

Mhlophe garnered 165 votes to beat the outgoing chair, Johnfat Sibanda who trailed in second position with 104 votes.

In 2021, Mhlophe — a decorated military officer and businessman, lost by a paltry five votes in a tightly contested election that dislodged him from the position after serving one term.

A man of few words, Mhlophe said the biggest winner in every Highlanders election is the club.

“It’s not Mhlophe who won today, Highlanders is always the winner in every election for the way forward, I’ll lay out my plans in a few days,” said Mhlophe after the results were announced while emphasising the need for unity.

Nodumo Nyathi, whose manifesto was primarily premised on revolutionalising the club through technology, got 87 votes while Edison Dube picked up just two votes.

In the race for the secretary general, incumbent Morgen Dube got 173 votes, Nsikelelo Mafa More came close at 114 with Rearburn Ndebele getting 69 votes in third.

Kidman Ndlovu was the most popular of the candidates, as he got 230 votes and won the committee member’s post. He beat Bhekumuzi Sibanda who had 125.

Mhlophe’s call for unity was also reciprocated by the losing candidate and now former chairman Sibanda who said he will always be available for deployment in any capacity if the club calls upon him for assistance.

The new chairman said, going forward, Highlanders has to maintain integrity and accountability to members and the generality of supporters.

“This is Highlanders, our club, our institution that we all love. Let us continue being united,” said Mhlophe.