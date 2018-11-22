Mhere wraps Xmas gift with new video

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

Just in time for the festive season, award-winning gospel artiste Mathias Mhere has released a video for his new song titled “Kisimusi”,

Just as the name suggest, the song is about the birth of Christ and how the holiday is celebrated.

“I wrote this song for Christmas celebrations as well as to teach people about what this day is really about. I also wanted to encourage people to celebrate this special holiday because celebrating our Lord is one of the most rewarding things we can do for our souls,” said Mhere.

Mhere released a colourful video to accompany the song yesterday.The video was produced by Slimaz Productions and it was shot at the busy bus terminus of Mbare Musika.

“We chose Mbare bus terminus as our video location to show the busy activities that comes with the holiday as people travel to see their families and shop for groceries,” said Mhere.Mhere however will not be spending Christmas with his family as he will be staging a show that day, something that comes along with being an entertainer.“I will be working for my family”, he said.

He added that fans can look forward to a live DVD recording before the year ends as well as a new album early next year.

“We will be doing a live DVD recording of our previous songs as well as the current album. I am also already working on my next album that will be released next year,” said Mhere.