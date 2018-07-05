Mhere launches DVD in Highfield, Mbare

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

When every other artiste is splashing flamboyancy with red carpet and high-end event music launches, renowned gospel artiste Mathius Mhere took his music to the people unveiling his new DVD in Highfield and Mbare yesterday. The six-track video offering last year’s album ‘‘Old Testament’’ first hit the streets at Gaza Home Industry in Highfield before travelling to Mbare with the artiste treating his fans to road-shows. In an interview with Herald Insight, Mhere said he wanted to connect with the people.

“I’m simply taking my music back to the people, the fans who helped be as successful as I am today in preaching the gospel through music,” he said. Today the artiste will take his ‘‘Old Testament’’ to Mabvuku and Kuwadzana while other areas will be announced in due course. The DVD features last year’s hits among them ‘‘Ndabvunza Mweya’’, ‘‘Dhindindi Fulltime’’, ‘‘Nhamo Yekuzvipa’’, and ‘‘Vana VaJesu’’ among others.

For over a year, working with award-wining director Slimaz Pro, Mhere took his time producing the videos to make sure they were perfect. “We took our time perfecting the videos to make sure they are of great quality. I’m very happy with what we came up with. All that’s left is to wait and hear what my fans think,” he said.

The ‘‘Old Testament’’ DVD will soon be availed in music stores and record bars around the country. Meanwhile, Mhere will also unveil two videos from his latest album ‘‘Panogara Nyasha’’ released earlier this year.

“I will be releasing videos for ‘Panogara Nyasha’ and ‘Tables’ in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

The two songs have been doing very well, topping gospel music charts on different radio stations. Mhere shot to fame with his second album “Anoita Minana” which was recorded at Lyton Studios, a few years and has not looked back. The song “Favour” found on the album won the hearts of gospel and secular music fans. Mhere is currently riding high with his latest album, “Panogara Nyasha” which he collaborated with several artists, among them Oliver Mtukudzi, Kudzi Nyakudya, Bethany Pasinawako and Olinda Marowa. Coming just a year after the release of his sixth album, “Old Testament”, a social commentary which proved to be popular with gospel fans, “Panogara Nyasha” is a positive shift from most of his previous works which were becoming mundane with his use of the same rhythm.