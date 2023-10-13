Mharadzi bounces back into Mighty Warriors starting line-up

Tadious Manyepo in JOHANESSBURG, South Africa

AFTER missing the last group match against Botswana through suspension, defender Vimbai Mharadzi has bounced back into the fold for the Cosafa Women’s Championship semi-final against Zambia at Lucas Moripe Stadium this afternoon.

The match kicks off at 12pm.

Mharadzi, nicknamed Chandida for her dead-ball expertise, sat out of the crunch tie against Botswana at Dobsonville on Wednesday after accumulating two yellow cards in the first two pool matches against Lesotho and Namibia.

In her absence, Alice Moyo was deployed at left-back for the first time in her six-year professional career but she carried herself well partnering Nobukhosi Ncube and Purity Mugayi in defence.

But coach Shadreck Mlauzi is going by the book in his quest to capture the regional trophy.

He has retained the 3-5-2 structure with Mharadzi, Ncube and Mugayi playing at the back while Daisy Kaitano, Edline Mutumbami, Rudo Neshamba, Eunice Chibanda and Ennety Chemhere will be playing in midfield.

Privilege Mupeti and Christabel Katona will play in attack.

Mighty Warriors Starting 11

Cynthia Shonga, Daisy Kaitano, Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi, Vimbai Mharadzi, Rudo Neshamba (C), Edline Mutumbami, Nobukhosi Ncube, Privilege Mupeti, Ennety Chemhere, Christabel Katona