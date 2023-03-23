Mhangura gets Town Board status

23 Mar, 2023 - 13:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Mhangura gets Town Board status Minister July Moyo

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Government through the Local Government and Public Works Ministry continues to walk the talk of leaving no person and place behind after granting town board status to the former copper mining settlement of Mhangura.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, Cde July Moyo approved the making of the defunct mining settlement a Town Board as provided by Section 57 of the RDC Act.

The newly set up Board will however operate under Makonde Rural District Council (MRDC).

Said Minister Moyo in a confirmation letter gleaned by The Herald: “The final step for MRDC is to do administrative procedures to set the boundaries of the town as well as asset sharing in liaison with Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Officials.”

The decision by Government to accord the status was believed to be a transition for Mhangura’s development in line with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy blueprint (NDS-1).

It becomes the third Town Board in the province after Banket and Chirundu, which fall under Zvimba and Hurungwe Rural District Councils respectively.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting