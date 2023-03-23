Mhangura gets Town Board status

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Government through the Local Government and Public Works Ministry continues to walk the talk of leaving no person and place behind after granting town board status to the former copper mining settlement of Mhangura.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, Cde July Moyo approved the making of the defunct mining settlement a Town Board as provided by Section 57 of the RDC Act.

The newly set up Board will however operate under Makonde Rural District Council (MRDC).

Said Minister Moyo in a confirmation letter gleaned by The Herald: “The final step for MRDC is to do administrative procedures to set the boundaries of the town as well as asset sharing in liaison with Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Officials.”

The decision by Government to accord the status was believed to be a transition for Mhangura’s development in line with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy blueprint (NDS-1).

It becomes the third Town Board in the province after Banket and Chirundu, which fall under Zvimba and Hurungwe Rural District Councils respectively.