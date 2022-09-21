Mhangura accident death toll rises

Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka comforts and hands over a neck-collar to Bright Mavhura of Finland, Ward 5 in Mhangura, who was involved in an accident that claimed five lives over the weekend. Bright and his younger brother, Kelvin are recovering in hospital.

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

THE number of fatalities in the Mhangura accident that occurred on Saturday has risen to five following the death of one victim at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

The male victim succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident yesterday.

The accident also claimed lives of three other passengers including the driver on the spot while the other one died on the way to the hospital.

Three of the deceased have already been buried.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West and Zanu PF chairperson, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who visited some of the injured this morning, said the party had managed to support funerals of the deceased.

She assisted one of the critical patients with a neck-collar.

The Government, she said, was going to assist the bereaved families.

A Toyota Noah with 19 occupants burst its rear tyre before rolling several times, a few kilometres before Lions’ Den along Mhangura-Lions’ Den road.