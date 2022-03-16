Mhandu hoping for a better season

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

WITH the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe scheduled to hold their second camp for distance runners this month, Caroline Mhandu says the initiative is making a difference to her preparations for upcoming events.

The national association had the first camp last month in Bulawayo and are finalising the second one expected to take place soon.

Mhandu is set to compete in Two Oceans half-marathon on April 16 and it will be her first major event this year.

“The camp was okay. I learnt a lot from other athletes. Group trainings are helpful in terms for improving speed, creating oneness within a team and you inspire each other.

“Sometimes when you train alone you overlook certain aspects but I have learnt that I need to do everything properly and by the book. I hope the next camp goes well and we continue as a team,” said Mhandu.

She is among a group of more than 15 athletes including foreign-based that are working with the national association for upcoming major competitions.

Some of the athletes are expected to compete at the South Africa Championships in May.

“My first event is on April 16, Two Oceans half marathon…For the South Africa Championships, I am not sure of the race I will compete in,” said Mhandu.

Mhandu is hoping for a better season this year and believes the camp will complement her individual efforts.