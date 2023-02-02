Mhaka elected WFFI Africa executive member

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

SEASONED bodybuilder Godwin Simbarashe Mhaka was elected the World Fitness Federation International Zimbabwe president and All Africa executive member.

Mhaka, who has won several accolades both locally and regionally, said he is happy to be part of a team that will lead the federation during the next term.

“I am glad with my current appointment as this will give me an opportunity to work for my country first before I jump into other African countries. We have two shows so far on board, namely WFF Midlands Championships to be held in Kwekwe at Kwekwe Queens Club on May 13 and

Kings and Queens Grand Prix to be hosted at Zimbabwe College of Music on July 1.

“We are planning to host more shows across the country, before the end of the year,” said Mhaka.

The association is looking forward to develop the sport in the country and in the region.

“Our main mission is to develop the sport in the country and possibly in the whole region. We want take it from the grass roots that’s why we are planning to start with district shows, so that everyone will get the opportunity to take to the stage.

“Kings and Queens Grand Prix will be used as the qualifier for Asia Pacific Contest to be held on September 16 in Tokyo Japan,” he said.

The WFF Zimbabwe administration has invited international judges like Africa president Hende Straydom and Peter Chanda, so that they build confidence on athletes in terms of fairness.

“We are expecting greater things to happen in our country in our sport. Already some sponsors have chipped in with the likes of Sebam Fuels, Panjap Motors, Queen Wealth, Gold Metal Investments, JL Fitness and Musabvunda Apparel among others,” added Mhaka.

Mhaka has a board which he is working with and Aleck Jaure comes in as the national secretary general, Actions Winya as the national organising secretary and Kumbirai Tavapapi is the marketing executive.

Tinashe Gandari is the national technical director while Lancelot Nokwazi Ndlovu is the national development secretary for the federation.