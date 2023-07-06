Mhaka appointed chief judge for Zambia contest

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

WORLD Fitness Federation Zimbabwe president Godwin Simbarashe Mhaka will leave for Zambia tomorrow after he was appointed chief judge for this year’s combo national championship contest to be held at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel, in Lusaka, on Saturday night.

Mhaka will be joined by his executive member Luzilied Jose Dos Santos Luquembo, who will be a guest poser at the contest.

WFFZ and Mhaka’s appointment comes barely a week after they successfully hosted the Kings and Queens Grand Prix at the Zimbabwe College of Music.

The invite stated that they have settled for Mhaka because of his experience and expertise in judging as well as his contribution to the sport.

“We are aware of your extensive experience and expertise in the field of bodybuilding as well as your invaluable contribution to the sport.

“Through your knowledge and understanding of the judging criteria, coupled with your commitment to promoting fairness and integrity, we make you the ideal candidate for this prestigious role.

“The event is highly anticipated and will bring together bodybuilders across Zambia as they seek to qualify for the Asia Pro-Am Championship in Japan later this year. Your responsibilities will be to oversee the judges panel and make sure that there is fairness,” stated the organisers over the event in the invitation letter addressed to Mhaka.

Speaking ahead of his departure Mhaka said he felt honoured to be recognised by the Zambian federation and will do his best to make sure that the best athlete on the day wins.

“To be appointed a chief judge is a positive for me having been more of an athlete in the past and this means my career is growing.

“I am grateful to the World Fitness Federation Zambia president and his executive for settling for me and I will go and represent myself and our own federation well,” said Mhaka.