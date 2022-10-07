Met Dept forecasts rains

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

PARTS of Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland will see cool winds and light rain over the weekend, the Meteorological Services Department said yesterday.

In an interview, Met Department Head of Public Weather Services, Mr James Ngoma, said the prevailing high temperatures increase the possibility of cool winds, bringing clouds and light rain.

“As we transition from winter into summer, the temperatures generally increase from cold to hot. But even when it is expected to be hot, we still get short interludes of cooling wind, which at times brings clouds and light rain. For example this weekend, we are expecting cool winds over Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland, with chances of light rain,” he said.

Mr Ngoma advised the public to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from adverse weather conditions.

“People should drink lots of fluids, particularly water, avoid prolonged stay in the sun, avoid outdoor activities between 11.30am and 3pm and protect themselves from the sun by using umbrellas and wide-brimmed hats. People with albinism should use sunscreens to protect themselves from direct sun”, he said.

Mr Ngoma said Beitbridge recorded 42 degrees Celsius, Harare 31 degrees Celsius while Lupane recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Most parts of Zimbabwe have been experiencing high temperatures for the past three weeks, but that trend will not last beyond the weekend.

The MSD said it will continue monitoring weather conditions and accordingly update the public.

In its latest forecast, the department said the country should have normal to above normal rainfall during the coming summer cropping season although there are chances of normal-to-below normal rainfall in regions one and two in the very early stages of the season.

It also warned that there could be prolonged dry spells during the season and tropical cyclones were highly likely.