MET Department warns farmers against early planting

These trees were uprooted by the strong winds near David Livingstone School along Selous Avenue off Emmerson Mnangagwa Road in Harare.

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned farmers against rushing to plant on account of rainfall currently being registered in some parts of the country.

In a statement, the MSD said substantial rains that have been recorded so far do not signify the start of the rainy season.

“The Meteorological Services Department advises that this is not the start of the rainy season. We advise farmers to use these rains to speed up land preparation (holing for Pfumvudza or Intwasa and accelerating tillage for those practicing conventional farming). Farmers are discouraged from planting unless they have adequate irrigation.

“We expect the weather to clear soon so wheat farmers may expect a better assessment of the crop. Unless a farmer has access to drying facilities, no harvesting is advisable until the moisture content is in the acceptable range,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, heavy rains preceded by strong winds yesterday left a trail of destruction in Harare uprooting trees and damaging security walls.

Many parts of the country received substantial rains this week, however, stakeholders have been encouraged to consult with the Meteorological Department before embarking on any major activity so as to enhance their productivity.