Message of peaceful polls reiterated

ZANU PF supporters follow proceedings during the party’s meeting with the Zengeza West and St Mary’s Chitungwiza 2023 election campaign teams at Macheka Stadium yesterday.—Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF has urged its campaigning teams to carry out their duties in line with the party values, dictates and policies, including totally peaceful campaigning, as the party intensifies its campaigning strategies to ensure a resounding victory next month.

A set of five members per cell has been set to ensure no one will be left behind in the voting process. This will help ensure that the party, the only mass party in Zimbabwe, can get its committed supporters to the polls, giving it a large base vote.

Addressing thousands of members of Zanu PF campaign teams for Zengeza West constituency and St Mary’s constituency at Macheka Stadium in Chitungwiza yesterday, Harare provincial chairman Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa urged the campaigning teams to exercise their duties peacefully.

“If you want to stay in Zanu PF you have to follow the party rules, dictates and policies.

“Zanu PF’s motto is peace, unity and development; without peace we cannot have development, without peace we cannot have free and fair elections. As we move around the province we are preaching in the footsteps of His Excellency President Mnangagwa, that there should be no violence whatsoever during the election period,” said Cde Masimirembwa.

The party has campaigning teams of at least 2000 members in Zengeza West and St Mary’s constituencies.

In Zengeza West the party will be represented by Cde Simon Chidhakwa while in St Marys it will be represented by Cde Nobert Jinjika

The campaigning teams will use the polling station-based strategy to lure everyone to vote for the party candidates for councillor and constituency MP and the party’s First Secretary President Mnangagwa for President of Zimbabwe.

Cde Masimirembwa said: “I urge all wings of the party to conduct ourselves in a civil and peaceful way. As we go door to door campaign, we are approaching all household requesting for votes, for our President, National Assembly members and our councillors, with the spirit of peace, with the spirit of developing our nation and the spirit of unity,”

Since its inception, the Second Republic under the capable leadership of President ED Mnangagwa has been on a relentless journey to rebuild the country brick upon brick, stone upon stone.

This saw the introduction of the Transitional Stabilization Program followed by the NDS1 which is running from 2021-2025 and shall be followed by NDS2 which will run from 2025-2030.

This is the journey towards the attainment of an empowered prosperous upper middle income economy by 2030.

He also challenged party members embrace everyone and welcome those who are defecting to Zanu PF from opposition political parties.

“Everyone is free to come and join Zanu PF. We have so many retainees who are even standing as members of parliament, as councillors within Zanu PF. His Excellency President Mnangagwa is on record saying Zanu PF ihomwe isingazari, so everyone is free to come back home.

Zanu PF Secretary for Education, Research and Ideology Cde Charles Tavengwa said the Government continued to offer title deeds to urban dwellers.

Deputy Secretary for Security Cde Tendai Chirau said the campaigning should deliver President Mnangagwa’s message of development.

“The Zanu PF campaigning system is scientific. The system was set up by the party leadership to ensure that we reach-out to everyone. Five members are set per cell as part of the mobilisation strategy.

“All the teams should carry the message of achievements so far made under the Second Republic. We should exercise servant-leadership as espoused by President Mnangagwa. We should exercise high level of discipline as we carry out our duties,” he said.

Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa roads are being rehabilitated among them Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway, dams erected for irrigation, transport challenges eased by introducing Zupco buses. Food security and higher rural incomes is being guaranteed through Pfumvudza.

The Zanu PF Government is managing to change the fortunes of this country on its own, something the Western countries never thought of.

The party has clear policies and there is democracy not imposition of candidates which is a culture of the opposition.

Zanu PF’s St Mary’s Constituency candidate Cde Jinjika said the empowerment of women and girls was critical as they are the bedrock of the family and society.

He added that St Mary’s is one of the few suburbs in Zimbabwe still regarded as poor, both in terms of resources, infrastructure and service delivery.

Cde Jinjika said the party’s major thrust is to alleviate poverty and improve service delivery.

Zengeza West candidate Cde Chidhakwa said Zanu PF will win back the seat which was under the opposition for years.

“We have the strategies to outshine the opposition. We are rearing to go,” said Cde Chidhakwa

Harare provincial women’s league chairperson Cde Ratidzo Mukarati urged women to fight for positions in both National Assembly and local authority.

The rally was attended by more than 2000 members of campaigning teams, Harare provincial members, Central Committee members, Politburo members and district officials.