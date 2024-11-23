Mercy Matsika: A beacon of leadership empowerment, livelihood transformation

Elliot Ziwira, Senior Writer

BORN on March 2, 1984, in Zvishavane, the Midlands Province of Zimbabwe, Mercy Matsika’s life has been a remarkable tale of overcoming adversity and achieving success through resilience, perseverance, and calm disposition.

Having been orphaned at a young age, Mercy’s journey was never a smooth glide on ice as she had to parry brickbats at every turn. However, her maternal uncle, Goodsen Mhora, became her knight in shining armour when he adopted her, providing stability and support.

This experience instilled in her the values of flexibility, determination, and gratitude, even when the chips are down.

From her humble beginnings to co-founding Megafest Holdings with her business partner, and establishing her niche in marketing communication and business leadership, she has remained rooted in her values and vision.

Listed among the 40 under 40 Most Influential Young Business Leaders in Zimbabwe, Mercy’s work has gained international recognition—inspiring a generation of entrepreneurs and change-makers in Africa and beyond.

Yet, the business leadership guru’s initial dream wasn’t stirred by the boardroom and its executive appeal. Rather, she was so enchanted by the sound of the signature drum heralding the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s 8pm main news slot on television that she dreamt of a career in journalism.

Despite locking horns with the devil countless times, Mercy speaks of her voyage through life now—the ominous rivers—the stumbles and falls—with such warmth that soothes the heart.

In her usual calm and reflective way, she recently took The Herald into her confidence.

Early life and career

The first-born to Amato Sibanda and Margaret Mhora, Mercy grew up in a family of six siblings, five females and one male, in the mining town of Zvishavane where her father, a civil servant, worked.

Her early life was marked by a strong sense of community. She reflects on how her parents would take them to their rural home in Mapanzure during school and public holidays. Her father, who instilled in her the essence of hard work, would insist that she worked the land along with others.

“Growing up, I never really liked the gap between my teeth (diastema), because other children would ridicule me, which diminished my self-confidence,” she recalls. “I, however, embraced it in secondary school, and can now proudly wear a smile.”

Sadly, Mercy’s parents passed on when they were little, leaving them vulnerable. She was only eight when her mum died, and 13 when her dad joined her in the afterlife.

While her siblings were taken in by willing relatives, she found herself under the wing of her maternal uncle, Goodsen, in Bulawayo. Thus, a foundation for a brighter future was laid.

“I learnt gratitude, and in my case, appreciation for my uncle and his family’s support,” she says. “Gratitude is a powerful emotion that can transform our outlook on life.”

Hinging on the abundant financial, familial, and emotional support, Mercy took aim at the stars.

She commenced primary school in 1990 at Gresham in Zvishavane, where she did Grade One to Grade Four, before transferring to Mkoba Primary School, Gweru. She did her secondary education at Bulawayo Adventist High School.

Mercy later pursued tertiary studies with the Zimbabwe Open University and University of South Africa, specialising in business management and accounting.

She narrates how her deputy headmaster at Bulawayo Adventist High School, Mr Moyo—a no-nonsense man—inculcated in her a sense of responsibility, strong work ethic, and commitment.

“In one of his unannounced rounds, when I was in Form Two, he caught me off-guard, for I wasn’t reading. I had to feign it, though,” she reminisces, laughing. “So, I instinctively grabbed a book, and read it whichever way I could. Gosh! It was upside down. And, boy, didn’t I get a good whacking!”

Mercy underscores that beyond discipline, Mr Moyo cultivated elasticity in her, teaching her the quintessence of bouncing back from setbacks, no matter how grave they may appear.

It was in her formative years in Bulawayo that the idea to become a newsreader crossed her mind, and became some kind of obsession.

“The news time drum had such a huge impact on me that I would hastily do the dishes, so I wouldn’t miss the evening news,” she reveals, glowingly. “The sleek studio, the crisp lines of the teleprompter, and the way the poised and articulate news anchors seemed to effortlessly engage with viewers, created an allure that I found irresistible.”

She envisioned herself in an elegant suit, sitting behind a polished desk, and self-assuredly reading news stories, and sharing insightful commentary.

“There was something incredibly compelling about their ability to convey information with clarity and confidence, while connecting with the audience on a personal level, which consumed my soul,” she recalls.

She visualised herself as the discerning informative voice influencing opinion and citizenry discourse. The delight of news gathering, interviewing sources, and weaving narratives fired her ambition.

As the seed grew into a blossoming flower, through reading, particularly periodicals, like Soul Magazine, Mercy’s future path was shaped. Notwithstanding the many twists in her journey, her fascination with news and “the power of communication” inspired the establishment of Megafest Business Magazine.

She got married at 20, and the couple was blessed with four children—two sons, aged 18 and 14, and two daughters, aged 16, and the other one died at birth in 2018.

Her professional voyage began as an administrator at an insurance broker in Bulawayo, where she developed valuable skills in administration and accounting. She discovered her passions for working with figures, counselling, leadership development, empowering women, and talent development.

Today, she mentors young executives, university students, and aspiring leaders, paying forward the support she received from her uncle and family. She has discovered the importance of motivation, willpower, and appreciation, inspiring others to overcome adversity and achieve their goals.

The birth of Megafest Holdings

Megafest Holdings, a multifaceted organisation, is headquartered in Bulawayo. The company, which she co-founded, comprises various subsidiaries, including Megafest Business Magazine, Megafest Business Awards, Motivate Business Training, Motivate CEO’s Forum, and Motivate Women’s Forum.

“The concept was born and initiated in 2008 as just a corporate training company, which later on birthed all the other subsidiaries,” Mercy reveals.

Initially started as a family concern, Megafest Holdings began flourishing in 2010, following two years of false starts. When her business partner left to pursue other ventures, Mercy, who was the chief financial director, took over as the chief executive officer in 2021.

The company has 15 staff members and an advisory board, comprising imminent Zimbabweans.

Mercy attributes her evergreen entrepreneurial spirit to a combination of chance, foresight and Providence.

Empowering women

The Motivate Women’s Forum is particularly close to Mercy’s heart. She recognised the challenges women face on Zimbabwe’s business landscape, and created a platform to provide networking opportunities, mentorship, access to funding, and training, while advocating for policy changes.

She envisages a world where policies, especially concerning the labour market and workplace, promote equity in remuneration, provide flexibility, enhance anti-discriminatory approaches, and protect women from sexual harassment.

Also, Mercy envisions a universe in which women are united, leveraging their collective strength in support of each other’s aspirations.

“In this world, women would have equal opportunities and a network of support to thrive in every aspect of life—empowering each other through education, mentorship and resource sharing,” she reflects.

Leadership philosophy

Her driving principle has been: “At the end of the day, either you have results or you have reasons. Choose your spot”.

She recalls how she once swiftly steadied the boat against a devastating financial storm threatening her organisation’s survival through adaptability and teamwork.

“This collaborative approach not only fostered a sense of ownership among team members, but also highlighted the importance of transparency and communication during challenging times,” Mercy avers.

She has since evolved to incorporate agility and shared success, encouraging innovative approaches to problem solving.

“We placed a greater emphasis on mentoring and developing emerging leaders within the organisation, understanding that their legacy will be defined not only by results, but also by the growth and development of those around them,” she emphasises.

Hence, strategically riding the tide in a “pivotal crisis moment” ultimately became a keystone to her leadership approach.

Recognition and future plans

Mercy’s tireless efforts earned her numerous accolades.

Listed among 2023’s 40 under 40 Most Influential Young Business Leaders in Zimbabwe, Mercy’s work has gained international recognition. Her future plans include expanding Megafest Holdings’ services, exploring new international markets, promoting innovation, and deepening its impact.

Under her guidance, Megafest Holdings blossomed into a leading marketing communication firm, nurturing startups and established businesses alike. The company’s subsidiaries— Motivate Women’s Forum (MWF), Motivate Business Training, and Motivate CEO’s Forum—have become hubs for knowledge sharing, networking, and mentorship.

Motivate Women’s Forum, in particular, personifies hope for female entrepreneurs. With her knack for turning whatever she touches to gold, the forum’s impact was profound.

To date, she has mentored over 800 women from different backgrounds in business, most of whom are reporting significant growth.

Furthermore, partnerships with international organisations expanded market access for African women-owned businesses.

Inspiring success stories

Mercy understands the power of kindling each other’s candle to keep metaphorical darkness at bay. She believes that success is contagious, hence she selflessly shares her flame with others.

One such success story was a 25-year-old woman, who had just joined a marketing firm as a junior executive.

“Despite her potential, she struggled with self-doubt, lack of confidence, and uncertainty about her career path,” Mercy reveals.

Through mentoring, she discovered her passion for digital marketing, leading to a high-profile campaign, eventually boosting her confidence. Having also mentored her junior colleagues, within 18 months, the young woman was promoted to senior executive, and became a respected team leader in digital marketing.

This story illustrates the power of mentorship in unlocking potential.