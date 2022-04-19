Mentally challenged woman found dead

A 45-YEAR-OLD mentally challenged Chinhoyi woman who went missing last Saturday was found dead in a maize field on Sunday.

The woman identified as Maria Tagarira is said to have been found naked and had been raped near Hunyani high-density suburb’s Methodist Church.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident adding investigations were still underway.

The woman was a firewood vendor before she suffered a stroke sometime back rendering her life a charity case, surviving from handouts.

There have been growing concerns over attacks on pedestrians in the same ward with two youths recently escaping death after being stabbed.

