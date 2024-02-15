Mentally-challenged man kills granny, cuts off breast… now on the run

Midlands Bureau

A 30-year-old mentally challenged man from Magama Village under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe is on the run after fatally striking his grandmother (82) with a hoe handle before cutting off her left breast on Tuesday.

The suspect was in 2016 charged with murder and was committed to Mlondolozi Prison where he was released last November.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the alleged murder.

“I confirm a murder case which happened in Magama Village under Chief Nemangwe, Gokwe on Tuesday at about 9am,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said G0go Zvierengwi Manyeredzi (82) died following an attack by her grandson Farai Mahwindi who is believed to be mentally-challenged.

“On the day in question at about 9am, Phibeon Mahwindi (65) who is the father to the suspect and son to the now deceased, left home for the fields whilst his wife Catherine Manyeredzi (58) went to the garden leaving the now deceased and the suspect at home,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Catherine returned to the homestead and found her mother-in-law’s lifeless body in the kitchen hut.

“She examined the body and observed an open wound on the head. She alerted other villagers who made a search and discovered Farai’s spoor which trailed from the kitchen where the body was into the bush. This gave them the suspicion that he could be the one who attacked his grandmother,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the police examined the body and found a deep cut on the back of the head and that the left breast was completely removed.

“A blood stained wooden hoe handle was found besides the body. The body was removed to Gokwe South District Hospital. The suspect is still at large,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said during investigations, the father revealed that his son once committed a murder case in 2016 but he was found to be mentally challenged and was committed to Mlondolozi Prison Psychiatric Unit where he was discharged in November last year.