Mentality will be key for the Chevrons

DHAKA. — Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza says their impressive performance in the home Tests against Sri Lanka has provided confidence ahead of the one-off Test cricket match against Bangladesh starting today in Mirpur.

“We lost the first Test against Sri Lanka, which we could easily have drawn,’’ he said.

‘‘The second Test was a lot closer than the result showed. We have taken a lot of confidence from there.

‘‘We are playing our third Test in a very short span, but over the years Zimbabwe have always played well in Bangladesh.’’

Raza was adjudged player-of-the-match in their last Test against Sri Lanka in Harare.

“Over the years, the way we apply our­selves, it is nice and fresh to see the way the boys have come again with a strong mentality.

‘‘The mentality of the boys is our main strength. We always had a strong mentality. We are ready for the challenge,” he added.

Raza also recalled their success in Sylhet against the Tigers.

“Bangladesh spinners have a very good record against us but I think with the expe­rience we have of coming to Bangladesh, we learnt something and tried to improve our game, and you can say that their spin­ners have taken lot of wickets, but we have started to score some runs against them.

‘‘The Test match in Sylhet was a prime example of that, where we won that game.”

On paper, Zimbabwe are far off from matching the experience, strength and quality possessed by Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe went more than a year with­out playing Test cricket.

Even in 2018, it was only after a shock, but deserved 151-run thumping by Zimbabwe in Sylhet, that the Mahmudullah Riyad-led Bangladesh were able to salvage a draw in the two-Test series with a 218-run win in Mirpur in the following game.

During the time Zimbabwe spent in Test exile, Bangladesh played five Tests and lost by an innings margin in four of them, the other being a 224-run thumping by Test rookies Afghanistan at home.

The Tigers stretched their list of Test defeats to six when they lost to Pakistan, again by an innings margin, in Rawalpindi earlier this month.

Bangladesh might have had plenty of resources, and opportunities, compared to Zimbabwe cricket but the one thing that was missing from them was the way the Chevrons played against Sri Lanka – fighting spirit.

Bangladesh have looked wayward and the urgency to win a game was always missing from the Tigers’ squad during the bleak period.

It would be very foolish of the Mominul Haque-led side to think that they can get back to winning ways by simply playing regular cricket against Zimbabwe.

Even Bangladesh Cricket Board pres­ident Nazmul Hassan acknowledged the tough challenge that awaits the Tigers.

And coach, Russell Domingo, has talked about changing the Test culture of Bang­ladesh.

“Winning is of paramount importance. We do need to develop a Test culture. The way we go about our preparations and schedule Test matches.’’

‘‘I am going into this Test as a coach more confident because we’ve been together four to five days.’’

“I’ve never had Tests where we have flown in to place, practice a day and then play a Test match.

‘’The next schedule in Pakistan, we fly in, play a one-dayer, practice for a day and then play a Test match.

‘‘So, no serious Test team has scheduling like that and we’ve got to try and change that. It’s a cultural thing and we need to put a lot more attention on Test matches.’’

‘‘The support of the public and the media means a great deal to them (players).’’We need to play better and they know that but it needs a bit of time to compete with oppo­sition of that stature.

‘‘Please be patient and they will make you proud but they need just a bit of time,” Domingo said. — The Daily Star.