Mental health needs top priority

Dr Sacrifice Chirisa Mental Health Matters

I had taken a much needed break after two years of writing mental health-related articles with the aim to increase awareness within the great nation of Zimbabwe.

I am back with renewed zest and would like to invite you to join me weekly. Please do like, subscribe and share the content and yes do share the topics you would like me to cover.

It is now more apparent to everyone that mental health needs to be prioritised more than ever by individuals, corporates and indeed the nation at large.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed our weak mental health systems that need urgent strengthening and financial funding.

It also uncovered our historical neglect of mental health in our health and wellness programmes in all strata of health provision be it in the public and private sectors.

Over years, mental health has suffered from heavy negative propaganda and chronic stigma. This is the time to change that viewpoint and we can all play a part to stop the stigma.

So what is mental health? To understand it we need to look at a definition of Health by WHO. WHO defines Health as;

Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. From that definition 3 aspects of health are mentioned namely:

Physical, 2. Mental, 3. Social

Two thirds of that definition is usually ignored in health circles that is the Mental-Social aspects commonly known as Psycho-social.

I will define Mental Health as, a state of emotional and psychological well-being in which an individual is able to use his or her cognitive and emotional capabilities, function in society, and meet the ordinary demands and stresses of everyday life. The benefits of positive mental health are cross-cutting and immense. It is the essence of living these are:

Individuals ability to realise their full potential

Having the ability to cope with the stresses of life

Work productively and profitability

Make meaningful contributions to their family, communities and companies.

Mental health affects how we think, feel, and act. It also determines how one handles stress, relates to others, and makes choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood, adolescence and throughout adulthood.

Over the course of your life, if you experience mental health problems, your thinking, mood, and behaviour could be affected. Many factors contribute to mental health problems, including:

Biological factors, such as genes or brain chemistry

Life experiences, such as trauma or abuse

Family history of mental health problems

My desire is to write on different topics that promote mental well-being, speak into the prevention of mental disorders, the protection of human rights, as well as to advocate for the care and treatment of people affected by mental disorders.

This is done in my private Capacity: Disclaimer this information is only for treatment advice please visit your Doctor for proper diagnosis and assessment. Dr Sacrifice Chirisa is a Specialist Psychiatrist currently working at the MOHCC HQ as the A/Deputy Director of Mental Health. Dr Chirisa can be contacted on Cell: 0772968269 email:[email protected]