Men BeliveED urges youths to shun violence

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

Youths have been urged to shun violence but use the various opportunities being unlocked by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa to make money for themselves, a group of young entrepreneurs under the banner, Men BelieveED has said.

Mr Justice Matsatsira, the founder of Men BelievED, said this on Saturday during an interaction in Harare that was attended by many people.

“President Mnangagwa has said youths must make money, but you are busy making noise causing violence in towns. Don’t be used to perpetrate violence.

“We have a future in our hands. Let us do things that benefit our future. Let’s not cry but create opportunities,” he said.

Mr Matsatsira said they were fully behind President Mnangagwa whose Government has opened up many opportunities for youths.

“When we started this initiative, we pushed for the rehabilitation of Seke Road and the Harare-Masvingo Highway both are now in good shape,” he said.

MenBelievED is a movement rallying behind President Mnangagwa and intends to update new registered voters, students and the general populace on the milestones achieved by the Second Republic.

“As we preserve, safeguard and protect our liberation heritage and the rich history of our country, we seek to equip men to embark on productive livelihoods and entrepreneurial ventures under the timeline and timeless mantra, ‘Nyika inovakwa ne vene vayo’,” he said.