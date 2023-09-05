  • Today Mon, 04 Sep 2023

Memorial service to celebrate Streak’s life

Sports Reporter

THE memorial service of former national cricket team captain and coach Heath Hilton Streak will be held at Mystique Gardens in Bulawayo’s Fourwinds suburb on Friday. 

Streak died in the early hours of Sunday at the family’s Enthokozweni Farm in Inyathi.

He was 49.

According to information released by the family, the event will start at 3pm and the community has been invited to the occasion to celebrate the life of a great sports-person.

“The Streak Family wish to invite you all to celebrate this great man who has touched so many lives,” said the family in an invite. 

Those who will attend on Friday to honour his love for cricket and fishing have been advised to:

Ladies — feel free to wear a touch of red

 Cricketers — dig out an old red Zim shirt

 Fishermen — your Zim colours with red in it

 Lovers of Zimbabwe and our beautiful country — please try to wear something red

The family said people will be free to bring their own eats and cooler boxes for the after service scene. Tea and coffee will be provided. 

The family will advise of burial day In due course.

