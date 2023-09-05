Memorial service to celebrate Streak’s life
Sports Reporter
THE memorial service of former national cricket team captain and coach Heath Hilton Streak will be held at Mystique Gardens in Bulawayo’s Fourwinds suburb on Friday.
Streak died in the early hours of Sunday at the family’s Enthokozweni Farm in Inyathi.
He was 49.
According to information released by the family, the event will start at 3pm and the community has been invited to the occasion to celebrate the life of a great sports-person.
“The Streak Family wish to invite you all to celebrate this great man who has touched so many lives,” said the family in an invite.
Those who will attend on Friday to honour his love for cricket and fishing have been advised to:
Ladies — feel free to wear a touch of red
Cricketers — dig out an old red Zim shirt
Fishermen — your Zim colours with red in it
Lovers of Zimbabwe and our beautiful country — please try to wear something red
The family said people will be free to bring their own eats and cooler boxes for the after service scene. Tea and coffee will be provided.
The family will advise of burial day In due course.
