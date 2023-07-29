Meet TikTok influencer Michelle Nativel, the fun girl

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Lifestyle Editor

Those on social media, especially Instagram and TikTok, can testify that if you have been following influencer and social media guru Michelle Nativel, a day would not pass without receiving her notifications.

Whether it is about a skit on societal problems, giving solutions, or doing promotional material using trendy music, Michelle is a force to reckon with.

She is big locally on TikTok.

Even though TikTok is the fastest-growing social media platform that broke all records, focusing on content creation rather than pushing on monetisation makes it a viable option for better reach.

By bringing music to the social media game, what started as teenagers trying themselves at lip-syncing attracted much more, quickly drawing competitive dancers, actors, and worldwide influencers as well as brands seeing the potential of these younger and ‘more authentic’ digital influencers.

A quick name that comes to mind when on TikTok is Senegalese-born Khabane Lame who shot to fame in 2021 after his TikTok videos, in which he silently mocks overly complicated life hack videos, went viral.

As of 2022, Lame was the second most-followed TikToker.

But Zimbabwe has its version of Kylie Jenner, Khabane Lame, Kimberly Loaiza, Spencer X, and Zack King.

As mentioned before, her name is Michelle Nativel.

But who is she?

“My name is Michelle Nativel born and bred in Harare, Zimbabwe. My parents are Zimbabwean as well and I have one younger sister.

“I am not married, but I have decided to keep my personal life off of social media from now on.

‘‘I have always had Instagram, but I started my TikTok account during the lockdown in 2020. My vision was never to be an influencer; I just wanted to entertain people and challenge myself in terms of transition editing.”

Michelle doesn’t want to be called a celebrity because she is not in that league.

“I am not a celebrity. I am just Michelle, the crazy girl people recognize from social media.

“I had an amazing upbringing and come from a very supportive and loving family. I went to Chisipite School from the age of four to 18.

“I also started dancing at the age of three, so that has always been my first love and passion. I think my friends view me as someone they can always rely on. Maybe a little crazy at times, but I’d do anything for them and their families and love them like my own.”

But how many followers does she have on social media?

“On Instagram (@michellenativel) I have 41 000 and on TikTok (@michelle.nativel) I have 101 000 followers.”

Asked what inspired her skits, Michelle said it comes naturally.

“I love Zimbabwean artists and their music and local comedy in general, so I get inspired through that,” she said. “As soon as I hear a song or an audio that’s when I get the ideas and concepts to create content. It all happens naturally really.”

She was not shy to say that it is 50/50 when it comes to paying, but she does it for fun, though.

Checking on her skits, most of them are in Shona. Michelle said she loves the language though she was still learning it.

“I am not fluent in Shona, but I try to learn as much as I can through the skits and music I use. Yes, I understand the language, especially when I do the skits, the meaning just comes naturally. Understanding is always a bit easier than speaking a language so I do my best with that,” said the bubbly social media content creator.

To date, she has worked with several companies and celebrities.

“I have lost count of how many skits I have done,” she said. “There are still so many ideas and concepts I am yet to release which is always exciting.

‘‘I have worked with many businesses from SMEs to big corporates. I’ve been very blessed so far in my career. And have collaborated with Jah Prayzah, but I hope to do more with the big celebrities, of course.”

Given a chance, she said she wants to work with more celebrities, but did not say their names.

“I can say this is a tough question because there are so many names I could say. I am still campaigning to be in a Jah Prayzah music video and that is my number one goal. His music is the ultimate for me. And of course, a comedy skit with Madam Boss could be a whole load of fun,” she said.

Michelle said even though fun, there were a lot of challenges in the business, and recalls one of her blunders which almost cost her.

“The transition videos I make take me a crazy amount of time. So many times I shoot a video and then when I get to the editing section the cuts aren’t clean enough and I’m a perfectionist, so I end up not releasing the content because it doesn’t hit the spot for me,” she said.

“Not really any blunders. I did do a video once where I transitioned into a car and I shot the first section running and jumping into the car and hurt my shoulder, but it made a great video so it was worth it for sure.”

Apart from social media, the energetic star said she does a lot.

“My business partner, Airborne Masangomai, has a dance studio and media company together. I’m passionate about both careers I have, so I can’t imagine myself doing anything else. I’m creative so could never have an 8-5 office job,” she said.

“I’ve been blessed to do a lot of traveling, especially with my dance career. I’d been in production in the UK. And I’ve travelled quite a bit in Europe. Also blessed to have gone to hip-hop world champs in Las Vegas.”

Michelle said her social media skits have made an impact on the community.

“I feel my videos bring joy and smiles to people in Zimbabwe. I love to see everyone’s comments and reactions and seeing people in public that come up to me and tell me how my videos make them smile makes it all worthwhile,” she said.

“I barely have free time. My schedule has been crazy the last few months. But when I have a day off, I’m the laziest human alive and I’ll stay in bed and watch Netflix all day and not feel guilty at all!”

Some of her fans have been suggesting she ventures into being a master of ceremony at weddings just like other social media creators who are earning a living through the art.

“Absolutely! Airborne and I am slowly getting into the MCing gigs. We are MCing the music festival, Zimstock, happening at Hellenic Primary School on September 9,,” she said.

“I would describe myself as loyal, committed, hardworking, and driven. Once I set my mind on something, it is almost impossible to change it.”

Michelle said she does not have a role model.

“To be honest, I don’t have one role model as such, I draw inspiration from the people around me and try to grow to be more like them for different reasons,’’ she said. “From my family to my friends, there are so many inspiring people in my circle that help me and push me to grow into a better person.”