Meet Miss Universe Zim Top 12

Mutsawashe Mashandure Arts Correspondent

Organisers of the Miss Universe Zimbabwe beauty pageant have released the top 12 finalists vying for the coveted title next week.

The 12 are Amanda Mpofu, Life Matunzeni, Stacey Hall, Allyfina Mwanyali, Yamikani Nyenga, Audrey Ward, Prudence Moyo, Nokutenda Marumbwa, Brooke Bruk-Jackson, Angela Guta, Nicole Musiyarira and Noliwe Shand.

The girls are coming from various provinces in Zimbabwe, with one each from Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The winner of Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 will compete at Miss Universe 2023, the 72nd edition of Miss Universe, which will be held in El Salvador on November 18, where Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will crown her successor.

The pageant will be held at the Hippodrome and will run under the theme, “Beautifully Confident”.

According to the national director of the local version of the pageant, Tendai Hunda, a former Miss World Zimbabwe and Miss Intercontinental 2015 fourth runner-up, the contestants were selected following various rounds of auditions.

“This is the final 12 who will walk on the ramp on September 16. We are so excited as preparations are at an advanced stage,” she said.

“The pageant has drawn all different types of girls and ages. We even have one contestant from Canada, a Zimbabwean who qualified and she arrived yesterday ahead of the pageant.

“We have another two from Australia and United Kingdom who are also coming before Friday.”

Hunda said the 12 girls will go for boot camp on Saturday at a secret location in Harare.

“The finalists are ready for boot camp, right now they are busy with last-minute packing.

“Many have been asking how the 12 finalists qualified, of which it was based on the interview by the director and team at MUZ which was held via Zoom meeting.”

The red carpet show will see musicians such as Ammara Brown, Enzo Ishall, Prudence Katomeni Mbofana, Nutty O and Diamond Musica among others, performing.

“It is a black tie event and we want to copy and maintain international standards, hence guests should be on time,” said Hunda.

“There is a red carpet which is starting at 6pm and will be hosted by Bulawayo-based television personality Arthur Evans.”