Meet Denilson, the most sought-after saxophonist

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Lifestyle Editor

A saxophone is just like any other musicial instrument, except that it produces a sound unique to itself.

But put it in the correct hands, then it ceases to become an ordinary music instrument, it becomes a source of living and entertainment.

Chitungwiza-born saxophonist Denilson Panashe Musekiwa gives a good example of how to turn the instrument into a money making machine.

When it comes to the saxophone, especially event-tailored performances, then he is the saxophonist of the moment.

He has become the most sought-after by those who want to make it happen when it comes to surprising their partners, relatives or any other acquaintances.

Visit social media, and you can discover there is now a new trend of receiving gifts.

It is no longer just a wrapped box – the gift is now accompanied by a saxophonist and, with Valentine’s Day around the corner, a source has revealed the saxophonist is already fully booked.

Denilson is causing a stir on social media with his saxophone playing antics.

Yes, there are many local saxophonists, but what makes Denilson different is that he has bugged the trend and is being hired to play to accompany the handing over of gifts.

Be it a birthday party, wedding celebration, baby shower or baby welcome, he is your man, your plug to happiness.

Who still remembers the story of socialite Kim Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day gift in 2019?

By then she was married to rapper Kanye West.

Kanye West used popular saxophonist Kenny G, who later revealed he didn’t know it was happening until about 11pm the night before the big day.

Orchestrated by Kanye West, the legendary saxophonist showed up at the couple’s California home on Thursday and played a few songs just for the reality star, as he was surrounded by hundreds of vases filled with individual roses.

“Late (Wednesday) night, I got a couple of emails, one from a publicist that knows Kanye’s manager. He told me that Kanye had requested me to come to the house and serenade Kim in the morning,” Kenny recalled to Rolling Stone, adding that the email explained it was going to take place in a room surrounded by roses.

“I thought, ‘That sounds beautiful.’ Then I got a text from pop songwriter David Foster, who told me he had heard about the request and told me I should do it,” he continued.

Kenny said when he arrived, the vases with roses in the living room were not quite all set up yet.

“It was raining in L.A., so I went early just to make sure I wasn’t late,” he revealed. “They were putting all of this stuff together. I did not see the room completed until literally 20 seconds before I started playing.

“I don’t even have enough hands to count all the people that I met. Once I got to the house, I was just warming up in a room, and then Kanye came in. He could not have been nicer. He was so warm and accommodating. Just chit-chatting about music. It was super cool.”

After the grand gesture, Kenny said he and Kanye briefly talked about collaborating someday.

“It was my first time meeting him. I said something like, ‘This kind of sound would be really great with some of your music,’” Kenny revealed. “And he said, ‘Yeah, maybe we can go to the studio and check it out.’ So I thought that was cool.”

Kenny’s story is much similar to the experiences of Denilson, and those on social media can testify that they have seen him playing for some of the top celebrities, musicians, diplomats and socialities, as he helps them to surprise their loved ones.

Well, we have our own Kenny in the making.

But who is Denilson and how did he rise to fame?

The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle caught up with the talented artiste who shared his story from being obscure to being famous.

He said he is not yet rich but for now, he has achieved some fame, adding, for good measure, that he is still single.

Of, course with women and soft sweet music, you won’t go wrong.

“I am single,” Denilson quickly reminded his audiences. “I was born and bred in Chitungwiza and I went to Zengeza High School 2. Growing up I loved musical instruments and had the passion for the saxophone.”

And how then did he start playing the instrument?

“I used to watch saxophone videos online,” he said. “I had several dreams of myself playing the saxophone. I learned how to play the saxophone using YouTube tutorials. I started in 2010 as a pianist from church from then I moved to guitar in 2014 then I started playing the saxophone in 2018.

“It’s now six years of playing the saxophone.”

Denilson said the business itself is growing daily, as many people would love to have him accompany them when they gift their loved ones.

“Every day, people are discovering the wonders of the saxophone which is inspiring others to copy and want the service,” he said. “Initially, this started as a passion without even knowing that it would turn into a business. I learned the saxophone with a desire to know the instrument.

“However, few people started liking the way I played the instrument and started booking until it turned into 1 000 people booking.

“So far, I have played for more than 5 000 people and have worked with musicians like Winky D, Baba Harare, Trevor Dongo, Takura and Nutty O, among others.”

Denilson said his highest peak of business is usually the festive season, holidays and Valentine’s Day.

“My charges usually range from US$200, if it’s a surprise delivery, it is US$500, if it’s a wedding appearance, for instance, it depends and yet per day, I service at least four clients,” he said.

Denilson has mastered the art of music as he researches on a particular song before negotiating with the client.

“Clients request the songs they want me to play and I do research about them and sometimes, will not have time to rehearse,” he said.

“I have a special music playlist for a special occasion or scenario and I talk to the client about it, helping them to decide and pick a song which suits their situation.”

Asked who his role model is, Denilson said he comes from Mexico.

“My role model is the popular saxophonist Luis Graziatto from Mexico,” he said. “I am inspired by the way he plays and his art, first time I was on YouTube looking for a saxophone, he was the first person I saw.”

Denilson said he cherishes the moment he rubbed shoulders with some of the powerful personalities of Zimbabwe and shared some of his greatest moments with the instrument.

“I was invited by the Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, to play for him, this made me jump as I was shocked and couldn’t believe it. I gave it my all,” he said.

“I also shared the same stage with big artistes like Jah Prayzah, Winky D, and Janet Manyowa. I was the opening act for the National Arts Merit Awards 2022 show.”

Surprisingly, with such a hectic schedule in his line of business, Denilson said so far he has had no blunders or challenges with clients.

“No blunder or mistake so far,” he said. “I haven’t been surprised by anyone in my life.”

Denilson said he aimed to be the biggest saxophonist in Zimbabwe.

“I see myself representing Zimbabwe at an international level, and hope to bring international awards with my name,” he said. “I wHant to be the world’s best saxophonist. I use music to heal people, and bring people together through music.”

Denilson said music is his profession.

“Music is my full-time job, however, I wanted to be an accountant, but I left that journey for music,” he said. “I wish to surprise Nigerian star Davido. He is one of my favourite artistes and inspirations as well.”