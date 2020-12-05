Meet Dendera’s ‘Entanglement’

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Lifestyle Writer

In July this year, Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith shocked the world when she revealed her romantic affair with singer August Alsina, which she described as an entanglement.

Jada made the revelation during an episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk she co-hosts with her hubby, Will Smith.

The 48-year-old’s description of her affair with Alsina gave her followers and the world a new vocabulary to describe and justify their ‘other’ love relationships, especially on social media.

A dictionary definition of entanglement refers to a “complicated, compromising relationship or situation.”

Back home, Dendera music heir and Orchestra Dendera Kings frontman, Sulumani will today reveal his compromised situation in a 10-track album titled “Entanglement”.

The good thing is that the 38-year-old musician has partnered with Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) who are the official broadcaster when he unveils the album.

The private album launch which is being held under the Covid-19 regulations and restrictions will be beamed live at Mwanga Lodge in Shamva.

What could have inspired the album name? Was Sulu a victim or protagonist in a compromised situation — musically or socially?

Remember the once sore relationship with Allan and Tryson, which they all claim to be water under the bridge.

Again, remember his relationship with Marigold, his lavish wedding and of course the girls who allegedly threw themselves on him!

This is the same month, if not same week, Sulu and Linda Loveness Samuriwo married at Zimbali Gardens but their wedding had some glitches when the musician’s ex-wife Marigold Mutemasango caused a stir with her close relatives at the entrance to the venue.

Marigold was denied entry as she wanted to stop the wedding claiming her marriage with Sulu was still subsisting.

She had an altercation with Chimbetu’s lawyer Kudakwashe Muteve at the entrance as she wanted to force her way through.

What an entanglement!

Speaking to The Herald Lifestyle and Arts, through his band manager, Carlton Mparutsa, the “Batai Munhu” hit-maker said the album’s title was inspired by the compromising situation that the world is in because of the pandemic.

Songs to look forward to from the album are “Pungwe”, “Fara nezvako”, “Bvuma Kusara”, “Africa” and “Moyo Wangu” among others.

“It was inspired by a lot of things and on top of the list includes societal situations. It has been long before we released an album.

“We often don’t respond to questions and we let the music respond. It has been long since we spoke through music. We have been entangled and now is the time to break free,” he said.

Mparutsa said the album was recorded at KOM Studios and was produced by Knowledge Nkoma, Oskid and Oscar Chamba.

“We had actually planned to release earlier but all the plans were scuttled by the Covid-19. We failed to fulfil some tours in the region which were supposed to culminate in the launch of the album. I am sure you are aware that all artistes were affected. The arts sector, particularly performing artistes were negatively affected just as the rest of the value chain. We in a way, find ourselves entangled with Covid-19 and all the other by products like poverty and hunger. We are entangled in so many ways,” he said.

Asked, if he was under pressure or in any competition with his uncle Allan, he said :.

“My uncle and I are not in competition.

“Music is more of a mission than a competition.

“Apart from that, we target different markets and there is no way we can compete,” he said.

Well, Sulumani’s latest offering comes barely a month after his uncle released his own “Urgent Matter” album, leaving Dendera fans spoilt for choice.

Another Dendera heir, Tryson is on record saying he is brewing something in the studio for the fans.

Allan’s son, Douglas is yet to publicly say a word over the new offerings.

Sulu, however, was excited to announce that his album will be available on all social media platforms.

“We are excited about the album because it will also be available on iTunes and Spotify. This will help us adapt to the new normal or online music sales because apart from those at home, we also have fans across the World who don’t always access our shows. We have also moved from a time where music is circulated on hard copies only,” he said.

Surprisingly, Sulu on this new album did not feature anyone.

“We don’t have anyone featuring on this album because we went back to the past to bring back some original Dendera rhythms.

“We wanted an authentic Dendera feel although dynamic,” he explained.

However, Sulu joined the Orchestra Dendera Kings in 2004 and was working with his father Simon Chimbetu under the tutelage of his uncle Allan Chimbetu. Following the death of his father in 2005 Sulu then decided to leave his employer- Airforce of Zimbabwe — to pursue a career in music. Sulu joined Allan at Orchestra Dendera Kings before he decided to part ways with him and his debut album called “Ndomusiya Nani” in 2007.

In 2012 he released “Syllabus” which deposited the hit “Sean Timba” featuring Jah Prayzah, earning him three National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) the following year.