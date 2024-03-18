Medical support for Beitbridge crash victims

Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu (centre) interacts with a patient injured when two buses collided and is hospitalised at the Beitbridge District Hospital. - Picture: Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

VICTIMS of the Beitbridge road traffic accident will get Government support in the payment of medical bills while families of the deceased will be helped to bury their loved ones, Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, said yesterday.

Minister Ndlovu visited Beitbridge District Hospital to check on the injured.

Nine were killed while several people were injured when two buses collided head-on on Saturday morning along the Beitbridge-Masvingo road near Tshamunanga area.

Minister Ndlovu also visited the accident scene to get the correct account of the disaster from the local Civil Protection Committee led by the District Development Co-ordinator Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu-Moyo.

The accident occurred at around 1am after the City Bus hit a donkey and swerved to the right lane, resulting in the collision that killed seven people on the spot.

Two others died upon admission at Beitbridge District Hospital, while eight who were critical, were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals in Bulawayo for further medical attention.

Minister Ndlovu said the accident was devastating and expressed her condolences to the grieving families and wished those hospitalised a speedy recovery.

“This is a sad moment for us and for those that have passed away,” she said.

“Our Government will take charge of the burial costs and in the case of those who were injured, we will take care of their medication and their upkeep while they are hospitalised.

“We are grateful to our President for allowing us to have such a scheme to assist our people when they are in dire need.”

Minister Ndlovu thanked the Beitbridge community, including the medical staff for their response and assistance offered to accident victims since Saturday morning.

She also encouraged communities living along the highways to ensure they pen their animals, especially at night, to avoid the recurrence of accidents involving domestic animals.

Where there is a servitude fence along the highways, people should jealously guard it against vandalism to save their animals and human lives, said Minister Ndlovu.

Equally, Minister Ndlovu said it was also important for public transporters to ensure they have full insurance cover for their clients to help with post-accident challenges.

Beitbridge District Medical Officer, Dr Lenos Samhere, said they received 41 patients from the accident and two died upon arrival at the hospital.

He said they had transferred seven critical patients to central hospitals in Bulawayo while others were treated and discharged.

At the moment, they have six admitted patients at Beitbridge, whose condition was stable and may be discharged soon.

Blue Circle director, Mr Roy Gonyora, said the accident was devastating and that the company had started reaching out to the grieving families with compassionate assistance.

He added that they would fund medication for injured passengers and were also engaging the families with a view to transporting the remains of their relatives from Beitbridge for burial.

Mr Gonyora said other teams from the company had travelled to Beitbridge and Bulawayo to see those hospitalised and offer the necessary compassionate assistance.

“So far we have managed to facilitate the transportation of those critical to Bulawayo for further medical attention,” said Mr Gonyora.

“We express our condolences to the grieving families including our long serving driver, and we are wishing those who were injured to fully recover in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Police have so far identified five of the deceased as Taurai Muketiwa (Blue Circle Bus assistant driver), Mudarikwa Netsai (40) from Chegutu, Rangarirai Mbizvo (43) from Beitbridge, Miriam Majengu from Macheke and Clever Chikare of Phase 2, Damofalls, in Harare.

The other four were yet to be identified by their next of kin.