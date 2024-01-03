Medical doctor hit to death by dislodged wheel

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A medical doctor stationed at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital was this afternoon hit to death by a wheel that had dislodged from a haulage truck near Orange Grove along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

The Doctor (name provided) is said to have been hit around lunch hour when he was on his way to collect his child from a daycare centre that is located along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

Efforts to get a comment from provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera were futile this afternoon although hospital staff confirmed the sad incident.