Media vital cog to national development

Vice President Kembo Mohadi greets Cde Omega Sibanda (right) at ZITF in Bulawayo yesterday while Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (left) and Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana (second from right) look on.

Wallace Ruzvidzo in BULAWAYO

THE media industry should always defend the gains of Zimbabwe’s protracted liberation struggle as it did not come on a silver platter, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Media Indaba, held under the theme, “Information Democratisation Increased Innovation and Industrialisation,” here yesterday, VP Mohadi said the Second Republic would ensure there was press freedom.

Evidence of this, he said, was the continuous licencing of various media outlets in the sector.

Ever since President Mnangagwa’s administration took over, several players in the broadcasting industry had been licenced after the country’s airwaves were freed.

“This year’s indaba is being held hardly a week after independence celebrations, as a result, I hope that the celebrations here will reflect on the seminal value of our liberation struggle and how the media should be positioned to defend the gains of our liberation struggle.

“We waged a war of liberation to guarantee freedom of speech, and the Second Republic is committed to promoting that constitutional right by any means necessary.

“To this end, it is no coincidence that under the leadership of His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former monopoly of the national broadcaster has been broken through the licencing of various television stations and community radio stations,” he said.

The VP said the media thus, had a duty to be unifiers and not perpetrators or champions of tribalism, racism and other retrogressive vices.

“The continued increase in the broadcast spectrum also offers optimism for the sector’s growth. The media should play a unifying role to our people, debunking the notions of tribalism, racism and many others that have created artificial barriers for our much-needed national unity as desired by the founding fathers of this nation,” he said.