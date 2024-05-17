Media urged to uphold fairness, ethical standards

In a statement last night, Dr Muswere said the role of the media in every society cannot be overstated, as it serves as the cornerstone of democracy, providing citizens with vital information.

Herald Reporter

ALL media practitioners must uphold the highest standards of accuracy, fairness and balance in their reporting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

“The media is also a key component in nation building hence the Government’s clarion call for media practitioners to report objectively,” he said.

“Accurate reporting is essential to maintaining public trust and confidence in the media. Inaccurate information can lead to misinformation and sow discord within our communities.

“Therefore, I implore all journalists to verify their sources and fact-check their stories before publication.”

Dr Muswere added that fairness and balance were paramount in journalism.

“It is imperative that reporters present multiple perspectives on a given issue and refrain from bias or sensationalism.

“Every individual and every viewpoint deserves to be heard, and it is the responsibility of the media to ensure that diverse voices are represented accurately and respectfully.

“Additionally, I call upon media practitioners to adhere strictly to journalism ethics. Upholding principles such as independence, integrity, and accountability is crucial in maintaining the credibility of the media profession,” he said.

Dr Muswere said journalists must always strive to serve the public interest above all else, even in the face of external pressures or conflicts of interest.

“. . . I urge all media practitioners to recognise the immense power they wield and to wield it responsibly.

“By reporting accurately, fairly, and ethically, we can ensure that the media continues to fulfil its vital role as the watchdog of democracy and the guardian of truth”.