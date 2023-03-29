Media urged to promote peace during elections

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The media have been urged to promote peace and unity in their reporting in the run up and during the harmonised elections to be held later this year.

This was said by the spokesperson for the National Peace and Recreation Commission, Advocate Obert Gutu during a breakfast meeting held on Wednesday with journalists from various media houses.

“We are already in the elections season and the media, as the fourth estate, have a critical role to play in promoting peace, unity and harmony during the elections,” Advocate Gutu said.

He added that peace was a pre-requisite for the country’s development for the benefit of current and future generations.

Veteran journalist, Mr Cris Chinaka echoed similar sentiments adding it was the duty of every Zimbabwean to ensure peace prevails during the elections.

“The work of promoting peace and unity is a collective job for all of us,” he said.