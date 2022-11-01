Media to shape democratic processes

Tendai Gukutikwa

Mutare Bureau

BROADCASTING media has been challenged to play an integral part in the transformation and shaping of social, democratic and economic processes of the country in line with Government’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1.

In a speech read on her behalf by chief director in her Ministry, Mr Jonathan Gandari, at a workshop in Vumba, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa urged the broadcasting media to make the wheels of the economy turn.

She told the ongoing four-day strategic planning review workshop hosted by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe at Leopard Rock Hotel in the Vumba, that under the Second Republic the role of the broadcasting media was crucial in national development.

“It is crucial that the broadcasting media contributes in national development as we mobilise the nation to put all hands on the deck and collectively contribute towards the aspirations of the upper middle income society which will advance and improve the well being of the people,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The President, His Excellency, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has made a clarion call for the media in general and the broadcasting media in particular to play such an integral role, as we build the country brick by brick and stone upon stone.

“Government’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1: 2021-2025, places the Ministry and its agencies as enablers for economic development programmes of the whole of Government.”

Minister Mutsvangwa urged BAZ to create a conducive environment that allowed for the growth of the broadcasting sector, while at the same time scanning the horizons to coordinate Ministry efforts towards building a robust broadcasting sector.

“All this should be done to enhance national development in the sector and also show leadership,” she said. “The allocated envelope and the Ministry’s strategy and mandate is noble and should be commended. I am happy that this review workshop comes on the back of the completed strategic planning workshop held by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services early October 2022.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said stakeholders, including civic groups, agencies, departments and other Government Ministries convened to contribute to strategies that the Ministry will execute towards attaining Vision 2030.

Her Ministry expected BAZ to operate within the confines of good corporate governance, transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and patriotism concerning administration. “As part of this workshop, we need to put heads together on how resources can be mobilised to fully finance or invest in the broadcasting sector,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

BAZ chief executive officer Engineer Tendai Kapumha said the workshop was meant to unpack and review the strategy that they developed for 2021-2025 to ensure that in 2023, the authority will be effectively working and delivering on its mandate.

“The goal of the workshop is to review and align BAZ’s strategic plan to the National Development Strategy 1,” said Eng Kapumha.

In pursuit of increasing access to broadcasting services to communities that previously were not accessing such services, BAZ issued 15 licenses to community radio stations.

“Five of the community radio stations are already on air and before the end of the year, more will be on air,” he said. “This has created a lot of excitement because they are community owned and the content is from and for the community. They has also created lots of activities and development in those communities.”