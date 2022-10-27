Media practitioners welcome breast cancer screening

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (right) being taken through the breast cancer screening by Medpoint Sonographer Lyman Khumbula (centre) while Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana (left) looks on during the media breast cancer screening awareness campaign in Harare yesterday.

Yeukai Karengezeka and Tina Musonza

October is breast cancer awareness month as part of efforts to encourage all women to be regularly screened so that if they are affected, treatment can be initiated to save lives.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services yesterday in partnership with PSMAS Lifestyle tested media practitioners for breast cancer, glucose levels, blood pressure and body mass index as part of the Media Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.

The screening was not confined to female journalists as a sizeable number of their male counterparts participated in the programme including the Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kindness Paradza, and permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana.

Media practitioners who spoke to The Herald shared their experiences.

Records and Information supervisor in the ministry Mr Bernard Kugara, whose wife succumbed to breast cancer, urged people to go for screening regularly.

“This programme is very crucial in conscientising people that breast cancer can be treated if diagnosed early. I wish I was aware of breast cancer screening before I lost my wife,” he said.

“We did not know at that time when my wife developed a small lump after giving birth to our first born. Despite her being operated on I think it was too late. Cancer had already spread throughout her body due to late screening.”

Tafadzwa Zhuwawo thanked Government for allowing journalists to know their health status.

“We want to thank the Government for this programme because now we know our health status after going through the BP and glucose tests. I now have better insight about non-communicable diseases.”

Primrose Chari said the programme was educative.

“This screening initiative helped me to know that the diseases like diabetes and breast cancer can be treated if diagnosed early. I am urging other youth out there to get screened for this because there is nothing to be scared of,” she said.

Premier Lifestyle managed care services director Dr Munyaradzi Mujuru encouraged women below the age of 40 to go for screening every year as it lowers the chances of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists that it was the ministry’s role to create awareness of the prevalence of breast cancer and the benefits of early screening.

“We urge media practitioners to be megaphones in the creation of breast cancer awareness and dissemination of correct information to the public and other stakeholders so that they benefit immensely from the exercise,” she said.

“Let us rise together through spreading the message of a healthy and varied diet, maintaining weight, exercising and eating whole foods.

Minister Mutsvangwa also encouraged all in the vulnerability categories to get screened for breast cancer so that they are aware of their health status and take necessary steps before it is too late.

Deputy Minister Paradza said it was important for men to also go for breast cancer screening.

“This was my first time getting screened for breast cancer and I am clean glad to say I am clean. I urge other men to do the same. This cancer is also affecting men and the tests are being done free of charge,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said journalists were key drivers of information hence they need to be involved in all programmes being undertaken by Government.

“We know that if journalists become outsiders to a story they will write and broadcast about things they do not know. But if they are made part of the story they have a better insight into what issues they are publishing that is why we invited them here today.”

Internationally October is breast cancer awareness month. There are risk factors that cause people to be more prone to the disease that include enduring high stress, smoking, excessive alcohol intake, a diet in high animal fats, and a family history of breast cancer.