Media implored to avoid colonial stereotypes

Herald Reporter

The media has been implored to be alive to sensitivities of communities, avoid colonial stereotypes and unite the nation.

The call was made by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Jonathan Gandari, in a statement yesterday.

His call comes after presenters on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation programme, Good Morning Zimbabwe, recently made remarks that were interpreted by some as placing blame on King Lobengula for colonialism.

“The parent Ministry wishes to remind all media houses and broadcasters to be alive to sensitivities of communities and not to uphold colonial stereotypes,” said Mr Gandari in a statement.

“Further, the media is reminded to refrain from non-factual commentary that divides rather than unite the audiences, readers and viewers,at a national level, communities and regions.

“In this light, media institutions are encouraged to do everything to uphold sacrosanct journalism ethics and the broader goal to promote national cohesion,” said Mr Gandari.

Meanwhile, ZBC said it is taking disciplinary action against the concerned presenters.

“The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) extends its apologies to the people of Zimbabwe, and its audiences regarding the inappropriate remarks made by the presenters of Good Morning Zimbabwe on Wednesday, 3rd January 2024,” reads part of the statement.

“The national broadcaster places it on record that the said remarks do not represent the views of the ZBC. ZBC holds great respect for all the people of Zimbabwe, as well as the valorous history of our forefathers in defending their land, humanity, and dignity.

“Furthermore, ZBC assures the nation that it upholds a comprehensive editorial policy that places national interests at the forefront of all content.

“Concurrently, appropriate disciplinary measures are being taken against any individuals found to have violated the Standard Operating Procedures and Editorial Policy of the national broadcaster,” said ZBC in a statement.