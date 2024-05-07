Media houses tackle copyright infringement

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

THE country’s largest integrated media group, Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) and three other media houses have warned digital and social media platforms against copyright infringement.

This follows an upsurge in unregistered websites, digital and social media platforms unlawfully taking, distributing and circulating media houses’ content without permission.

Such violation constitutes a significant legal infringement, and the rightful owners of the content are entitled to a reasonable royalty of US$2 000 per month for the unauthorised use.

In a joint statement, Zimpapers, the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe, Zimind Publishers and Business Times warned content aggregators to desist from any future unauthorised republication, distribution, circulation and sharing of content.

“Kindly note that as duly registered media houses, we have copyright over our content on the basis of the provisions of the Copyrights and Neighbouring Rights Act (Chapter 26:05) and unauthorised circulation, reproduction and distribution is a violation of these rights.

“Such violation is a serious breach of the law and the penalty for this breach, which is a reasonable royalty expected for use of the content in the manner currently being done, is worth US$2 000 per month. This equates to the sum we would have ordinarily billed you had you applied for the approval,” reads part of the statement.

The media heavyweights advised the content aggregators to comply with the requirements of the Copyrights and Neighbouring Rights Act.

“The continuous unauthorised republication or distribution of our content and publications on WhatsApp groups, websites or any other social media sites should stop forthwith.

“Suffice to state, we shall also be targeting the WhatsApp group administrators in their personal capacities for allowing circulation of our content in their groups should they choose to ignore or disregard this notice.

“In these circumstances, we hereby demand, as we hereby do, an immediate cease and desist of any future unauthorised republications, distribution, circulation and sharing of content belonging to us, individually or combined, with immediate effect.

“Failure to adhere to this notice will attract appropriate legal action against whoever is concerned and we will seek all available damages and remedies to protect our interests. This notice serves as a pre-suit for a lawsuit against the perpetrators concerned.”

The media houses said they were not only fully registered with the Zimbabwe Media Commission, but also invest in the content which is not for free and can only be reproduced, distributed, circulated or shared when authority to do so has been granted.