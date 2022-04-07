Uncategorised

Media coverage of elections under the spotlight

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services having an interface with ZMC, ZBC and ZEC

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services is having an interface with the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC), the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on the media coverage of elections among other issues.

In her opening remarks, the Committee’s Chairperson Ms Sipho Mokone said the media play an important role in an election and promotion of democratic practices.

ZMC Chairperson Professor Ruby Magosvongwe bemoaned the polarisation in the country’s media environment.

The ZMC has registered over 190 mass media houses and over 3 500 journalists.

