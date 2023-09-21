Media barred from covering Marondera Municipality mayoral elections

Victor Maphosa in Marondera

There was drama in Marondera municipality council chambers on Tuesday after Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) demanded members of the press to be ejected from the chambers ahead of the town’s mayoral elections.

“Who is this media? Where are they from? We want to know them and their media houses. In fact, if the media is allowed here then even members of the public should come in or else media should go out. They are not allowed here. They are not councillors,” said CCC Ward 4 Councillor Charles Ngwena.

However, Zanu PF councillors objected and called the Marondera District Development Coordinator Mr Clemence Masawi who was chairing proceedings to allow media to cover the event.

Before Mr Masawi could finish telling councillors why the media was there, Mr Ngwena walked out of the chambers and invited members of CCC who were outside to come inside.

However, the media was eventually ejected so was the CCC crowd who had already filled the chambers.

This did not go well with other councillors who stormed out of the chambers.

Proceedings resumed without Zanu PF councillors.