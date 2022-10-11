Uncategorised

Media and gender champion dies

11 Oct, 2022 - 12:10 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Herald Reporter

Prominent journalist and gender equality champion Abigail Gamanya has died.

Gamanya died yesterday at a private hospital in Harare after suffering from pneumonia, according to her family.

At time the of her death, Gamanya was the national director of Gender Media Connect Zimbabwe, an organisation that champions gender equality in the media.

Some journalists have described her death as a huge loss to the media fraternity with some female journalists describing her as a resolute media champion who stood for the rights of other women.

Abigail was known for her active participation in the fight against sexual harassment in the newsrooms.

She also helped several media organisations craft gender policies.

Gamanya was the national director of the Federation of African Media Women Zimbabwe before she transformed the organisation to become the Gender Media Connect.

