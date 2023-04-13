Measures in place to cut substance supply chain

Mashudu Netsianda

Bulawayo Bureau

Robust and proactive initiatives have been deployed by the Government to curb the production of illegal drugs, including precursor chemicals used for manufacturing and processing of various harmful substances as part of efforts to cut the supply chain, President Mnangagwa has said.

This comes as police have launched a blitz on drug lords, peddlers and abusers in an operation code-named “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances” that has seen scores of drug suppliers being arrested.

The Government is also working on reviewing the legal framework on dangerous drugs and illicit substances to come up with deterrent sentences for convicted persons who often prey on young people with dangerous and banned substances.

Addressing thousands of youths drawn from the southern region during the Economic Development Conference towards a drug-free nation for the attainment of Vision 2030 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo yesterday, President Mnangagwa said all arms of Government will continue to expunge every point along the supply chain to deal with the source and destination points of illicit drugs and substances.

“Robust and proactive initiatives will continue to be deployed by our security apparatus to prevent the production, manufacture and supply of illegal drugs, including precursor chemicals used for manufacturing and processing of various synthetic drugs and harmful substances,” he said.

“At both national and sub-national levels, the inter-ministerial task force on drug and substance abuse was established to coordinate the fight against this scourge. Since then, robust strategies have been deployed to curb the production, manufacturing and distribution of drugs.”

President Mnangagwa said harmful drugs and substances will not be allowed to proliferate in Zimbabwe with Government having scaled up the fight against the scourge

He said due to the corrosive effects of illicit drugs and substances, which weaken whole generations of people, the menace cumulatively poses a threat to the country’s independence, freedom and sovereignty.

“Further, the devastating consequences of substance abuse have the potential to undermine the gains made under the Second Republic as well as our country’s future prosperity and development. As such, my Government is determined to ensure a Zimbabwe free of drugs and substance abuse,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We can only prosper as a people when we have a healthy, sound and responsible society, particularly the youth.”

President Mnangagwa said drug and substance abuse inflicts immeasurable harm on public health and safety in Zimbabwe.

“Consequently, substance abuse contributes to crime and poverty, leading to dysfunctional families and communities while the burden of disease, injury and premature death is also increased. Additionally, the drug scourge puts a financial strain on affected individuals, their families and the nation at large,” he said.

The President said the country’s aim of zero drug tolerance and a drug-free Zimbabwe can only be attained with the involvement of the whole community.

“I am extremely proud that you, the youth under the banner of the Vision 2030 Movement, are playing your part to stem the tide against the scourge of drug and substance abuse in our country,” he said.

“It is also commendable that the conference is being attended by various stakeholders who include the youth, law enforcement sector, churches, cultural and community leaders, health experts as well as the private sector and the media fraternity.”

President Mnangagwa implored young people to be cognisant of the key role that they should be playing in the country’s socio-economic growth towards the realisation of Vision 2030.

“The programmes of your Vision 2030 Movement are opportune as they espouse our development mantra ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

“Your work, and that of other citizens of our great motherland, Zimbabwe, will undoubtedly contribute towards the success of the National Development Strategy pillars of Health and Well-being, Economic Growth as well as Stability.”

The conference, held under the theme “creating young people-led economy by 2030 through fighting drug and substance abuse”, was organised by the Vision 2030 Movement.

The organisation is a grouping of young workers in various sectors of the economy to create dialogue between the country’s leadership and the young labour to map strategies that will allow youths to play a more active role in economic development.

The conference follows the successful “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo, Young Labour Conference” held last year in December in Harare.

President Mnangagwa commended Vision 2030 Movement for convening yet another meeting, this time on the pertinent issue of drug and substance abuse.

“This attests to your commitment to rally young people towards our national development agenda. The theme of the conference, ‘creating young people-led economy by 2030 through fighting drug and substance abuse’, is apt,” he said.

“It brings to the fore the importance of a multi-pronged approach to protecting the youth against drug and substance abuse in the context of sustainable socio-economic development, modernisation and prosperity in our great motherland, Zimbabwe.”

Among those who attended the event were Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Dr Kirsty Coventry, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube and Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga.