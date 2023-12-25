Measures in place to curb holiday cholera spread

In a statement, Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora called on everyone to remain vigilant to ensure that the number of cholera cases do not continue to rise.

Health Reporter

Rapid response health teams have been put on standby over the festive season by the Ministry of Health and Child Care to deal with any outbreaks of cholera or other infectious diseases and any other public health emergencies .

Zimbabwe continues to report cases of cholera which have been exacerbated by the rainy season which started in earnest early this month.

In a statement, Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora called on everyone to remain vigilant to ensure that the number of cholera cases do not continue to rise.

“We would like to encourage all citizens to adhere to the preventive measures and to report any suspected cases to the national hotlines (2019) or reach out to Emergency and response teams on mobile number 0772810580. The Ministry of Health and Child Care will have a team of national and provincial rapid response teams on standby during this Christmas and New Year holidays to respond to disease outbreaks and other events of public health emergency,” said Minister Mombeshora.

Cumulatively the country has recorded 12 533 suspected cholera cases and 217 suspected cholera deaths since the first cases earlier this year. In the last 24 hours, 118 cases were recorded throughout the country. The most affected districts are Mutare, Buhera, Gutu, Harare and Chitungwiza.

“As the nation approaches the 2023, festive season, the Ministry of Health and Child Care would like to notify the public on the current cholera outbreaks and other public health emergencies likely to occur during this festive season.

“Avoid cholera as you feast this festive season. Do not eat from undesignated food selling points, wash your hands with soap or ash under running water before eating or after using the toilet and if you suspect cholera, immediately report to the nearest health facility,” he said.

He also advised people to avoid attending gatherings and funerals and travelling to affected areas and cholera hotspots.

Besides cholera, the Minister also advised people to be aware that diseases like typhoid and malaria which could be heightened during the rainy season while risky behaviour during the festive season could increase incidences of new HIV infections.

The Minister also called on people to avoid other public health emergencies like road traffic accidents, flooding and lightning.