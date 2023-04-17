Measures in place for peaceful polls: Police

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

Police have put in place measures to ensure free, fair and peaceful harmonised elections following President Mnangagwa’s reiteration that the forthcoming polls should be conducted in a transparent and non-violent manner meeting accepted international standards to ensure credible results.

The Sadc Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) Pre-Election Assessment Mission, which is in the country ahead of the general elections, on Thursday held separate stakeholder meetings with the ZRP, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and the European Union (EU).

Addressing a meeting with SEAC, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said the police had set up an elections steering committee as well as special investigation teams at national, provincial and district levels to ensure a seamless general election.

“It is a fact that the world over, elections draw a lot of attention given their importance and potential to impact the future of any country.

“As such, it is paramount that such an important process be held in a tranquil environment with strict adherence to internationally accepted standards of holding elections,” he said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police as the law enforcement agency, has an important task of ensuring that law and order is maintained during elections.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the country’s police force was in frequent engagements with all political parties to ensure law and order are maintained.

“This arrangement is working well and has enabled the police to maintain a peaceful environment as the country gets closer to the harmonised elections.

“The police are currently conducting awareness campaigns against political violence across the country.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to work with all stakeholders in the election process including the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in order to ensure a peaceful, safe and secure environment for the holding of credible elections,” he said.

In an interview after a closed door meeting with the ZRP’s top brass, SEAC’s chairperson Judge Ticheme Likhwa Dlamini said although he could not divulge issues discussed, the engagements had been fruitful.

“For now the issues are confidential waiting on Sadc for further consideration it is then that it will be made a public document and shared with members of the public.

“We had a very fruitful and informative meeting and we are grateful to the Commissioner General and the top brass of the police for the information and engagements they had with us,” he said.

Speaking following deliberations with SEAC at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s headquarters, ZEC’s deputy chair Commissioner Rodney Kiwa said they had convened a productive and mutually beneficial meeting.

“There was clarity in terms of what they were looking for, I think time was short but we came to an arrangement where some of the questions they had will be submitted in writing and we will respond in writing.

“We also said to them issues might arise during their meetings with stakeholders which they feel will require ZEC’s clarification or elaboration and we have said we will accommodate them so this is not our last meeting with them,” he said. Commissioner Kiwa said ZEC was confident SEAC would do justice to their mission in Zimbabwe.

“We are very happy that Sadc has come. These are our neighbours and pillars. If our house is to burn these are the people who will come to our rescue. We count on them and rely on them,” he said.