MDC-T wants Mutezo out

Nyore Madzianike Manicaland Bureau

MDC-T supporters in Chimanimani West constituency on Saturday demonstrated against the candidature of former Zanu-PF member and Energy and Power Development ex-Minister Mr Munacho Mutezo in the July 30 harmonised elections as squabbles continue to dog the MDC Alliance.

Mr Munacho Mutezo, who was dismissed from Zanu-PF for aligning with former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru, is representing the MDC Alliance in the harmonised elections.

MDC-T supporters are not happy with the arrangement.

The demonstrations were held at Nyanyadzi Business Centre.

They were demanding that Mr Chamisa replaces Mr Mutezo with MDC-T aspiring candidate Mr Canaan Matiashe before the Nomination Court date.

The placard waving MDC-T supporters were accusing Mr Mutezo of neglecting them when he was an MP.

They were also accusing Mr Mutezo of attempting to return to the constituency with dirty hands following corruption allegations that arose during the time he was Energy minister.

Manicaland province MDC-T organising secretary Mr Tangwara Matimba said the provincial leadership will take the matter to the MDC-T leadership before the Nomination Court date.

“I think what you have done today demonstrated your wish as Chimanimani West. I think from today until Monday (today) our leadership will come up with a position,” he said.

Mr Matimba said chances are that his party will decide on the candidature depending on the number of followers one commands in the constituency.

He reminded the demonstrating supporters that Mr Matiashe and Mr Mutezo were both in the MDC Alliance and there was need to have a workable solution.

“Matiashe belongs to MDC-T and Mutezo is from Zimbabwe People First and are both in MDC Alliance. I think the party leadership will allow what is good to prevail depending on who has the highest number of supporters in the constituency,” he said.

Provincial youth assembly chairman Itai Masaka accused Mr Mutezo of letting the people of Chimanimani West down for a very long time.

He said Mr Mutezo’s return to the constituency means the re-introduction of poverty and corruption.

“He was the one behind people’s assaults, he destroyed the irrigation projects which people were surviving on,” he said.

He also assured MDC-T supporters that they will take the matter to the national leadership.

“It is our policy as youths that we support youthful leaders and in Chimanimani West we need Matiashe,” he said.

MDC-T Chimanimani West aspiring candidate Canaan Matiashe assured his supporters of winning the seat in the event that his party decides to stand by people of Chimanimani’s wishes.

He said the MDC-T will win all the 11 local government posts.

“I would like to thank you all MDC-T supporters for standing with the party over the years. The message I am leaving you with is to go and tell Zanu-PF supporters that we have forgiven you,” he said.

Mr Matiashe said he was waiting for the party to act on the people’s reactions when he meets the party’s leadership today.

He donated an ambulance for use in the Chimanimani West constituency.