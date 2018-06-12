MDC-T activist Mavhinga cooks violence video . . . dishes it out on social media

Herald Reporter

CAREER MDC-T activist based in South Africa Mr Dewa Mavhinga yesterday cooked a video on alleged threats of violence by Zanu-PF and dished it out on social media as fact, earning a backlash from alert Zimbabweans who immediately picked the fiction.

Mr Mavhinga has been in the opposition trenches for a long time and travelled to the United States of America with MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa and Mr Tendai Biti recently, where they begged the Americans to keep illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

He masquerades as a human rights activist, but Zimbabweans know very well his colours, which manifest themselves every time the country goes for elections.

Yesterday, Mr Mavhinga doctored and posted the blurred video on his Twitter handle, which is evidently targeted at election observers.

He lied “video evidence of #Zanu-PF intimidation to unleash soldiers ahead of 2018 elections — in Mt Darwin”.

The video is faint and looks very much old and unauthentic.

Mr Mavhinga was slammed by many who advised him to look for other avenues of making money than manufacture lies in broad daylight.

One Kuda Mugova asked Mr Mavhinga : “Is this your evidence of widespread intimidation and violence by the ruling party?”

@matigary chipped in saying “The voice over and the images in the video seem dubious”.

Christine Lethokuhle was more blunt.

“Mr Mavhinga marii haidi kutsvagwa nedembo. This kind of desperation, manufacturing videos to ask for more donor funds is despicable. Here is a genuine video of violence with the perpetrators and victims telling their story,” she said before posting a video of violence that rocked MDC-T headquarters in the heart of Harare last week in which Mr Chamisa’s bodyguards severely bashed party supporters who had thronged the opposition office to engage their leader over mishandling of primary elections.

Mr Chamisa refused to meet the party supporters and unleashed the “vanguard” and his security on them injuring many.

The supporters were from Epworth displeased by candidate imposition in the MDC-T.

Cde [email protected] also observed that Mr Mavhinga’s video was nothing but kindergarten fiction.

“That’s a doctored video, unongwarira zve nhema,” he said.

mukwazhetawandajuniour @mukwazhetawand1 also took a swipe at Mr Mavhinga saying “Are you also taking note of MDC violence VaDewa Mavhinga? We have to ba fair if we want peace to prevail during this election period” (sic) while Stewart Taremba posted “video looks old”.

@dapt said “Why has the audio been tampered with? Ari Ben Menashe tactics in reverse?” with Jekanyika Tambaoga adding, “Ko nhai vakuru mapindwa nei? Zvamunenge makafunda wani?”

Mr Mavhinga was supported by MDC-T politician Mr David Coltart who said: “ Ndozvavakajaira ZanuPf will never change”.

Mr Coltart is an ex-Rhodie whose hands are full of innocent blood.

@chigwagwagwa told Mr Mavhinga he had failed in his homework.

“Mavhinga apa you didn’t do your homework! Which military institution is being referred to? Check that out!”

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Philippe Van Damme posted “if authenticated, sounds very much as intimidation indeed. Needs follow up and, if confirmed, publicly condemned and sanctioned!”