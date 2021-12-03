MDC MP faces eviction over 8 months’ rental arrears

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Recalled MDC-Alliance Mufakose legislator Ms Susan Matsunga faces eviction from a Mufakose house in Harare where she is accused of failing to pay rentals since April.

One of the landlords of the four-bedroomed house, Mr Taonga Mupoperi said Ms Matsunga’s problems started last year.

“Our differences started last year when she would skip paying rentals. She was also failing to pay her utility bills resulting in the switching off of electricity supplies.

“We actually had no serious problems at first as no one relied on the money for survival. It is a family house left by our deceased parents. , But we saw that she was now taking advantage and decided to evict her,” said Mr Mupoperi.

Ms Matsunga yesterday confirmed being at loggerheads with her landlords since April when she was given a notice.

“Why would they rush to the newspapers? They gave me notice in April and I was supposed to vacate in July.

“However on July 11, I was served with an eviction order and went to my lawyers seeking advice,” she said.

Ms Matsunga alleges that her failure to pay rentals emanated as a result of family conflicts between the siblings over collection of rentals.

“I got the house through agencies and a lot of people were now coming to collect rentals. The agency had to step aside leaving the family to resolve its matters alone.

“I then approached the Civil Court, but it was during the height of Covid-19 and we failed to get the necessary response. The issue has just been dragging since then.

“Last week the court said I should stay for 15 days while searching for another suitable accommodation. Surprisingly, I received another 48-hour eviction notice. I am not refusing to vacate but I am still searching for suitable accommodation,” she said.

