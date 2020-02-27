MDC expels Vic Falls mayor

Leonard Ncube Victoria Falls Reporter

MDC-Alliance has expelled Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Somvelo Dlamini on allegations of violating party rules and undermining protocol.

The party’s secretary-general Mr Charlton Hwende wrote to Clr Dlamini in a letter dated February 24, advising him of the national council’s decision to terminate his membership and remove him as a councillor in Victoria Falls.

It is the third time the Nelson Chamisa-led party has fired Clr Dlamini after expelling him from the party twice in 2018 for standing for election as Victoria Falls mayor to pave way for a candidate of their choice Clr Margaret Valley of Ward 1.

Clr Dlamini was reinstated on both the previous occasions he was fired.

The dismissal letter, which was copied to the party’s provincial chairperson and Victoria Falls Municipality read in part: “Termination of your MDC membership, violation of party obligations and instructions.

This letter serves to inform you and confirm the termination by the national council of your membership of the party with immediate effect as per the resolution of the national council on 23rd November 2018.

“Your expulsion is in terms of article 5.11(a) of the Movement for Democratic Change constitution as read with the unanimous national council resolution of 23rd November 2018. Consequently, the party is immediately invoking the provisions of Section 278 (1) of the Zimbabwe Constitution as read with Section 129 of the same to have you removed from the position of councillor of the Victoria Falls Municipality.”

Clr Dlamini confirmed he was aware of the letter, but said he was yet to get formal communication.

The party’s national spokesperson Mr Daniel Molokele confirmed the letter, but referred questions to “top leadership.”

“Yes, it’s true that the party issued a statement through the office of the secretary-general, but the best person to talk to is Elias Mudzuri who is in charge of local government,” he said.

The party accuses him of refusing to resign from his position as Victoria Falls mayor after a contentious election in 2018 where residents had threatened to disrupt proceedings if the MDC-Alliance dominated councillors elected Clr Valley.

The party alleges that Clr Dlamini defied the party directives when he stood as a candidate for mayor where he beat Clr Valley by eight votes to three.

The case had been pending in the party with the resolution made on November 23, 2018 and only released yesterday.

The other 10 Victoria Falls councillors last night convened an extraordinary council meeting at the municipal boardroom and passed a vote of no confidence on the mayor, a party source said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Clr Dlamini who was early this month arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for abuse of office, was on Tuesday further remanded out of custody to March 10.

His bail conditions were relaxed from reporting weekly to fortnightly at Victoria Falls Police Station.

He is on $1 500 bail.