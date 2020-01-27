Breaking News
Former NBA player Kobe Bryant dies in ...

Former NBA player Kobe Bryant dies in ...

Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County in the ...

MDC-Alliance supporters freed on bail

27 Jan, 2020 - 00:01 0 Views
0 Comments
MDC-Alliance supporters freed on bail

The Herald

Prosper Dembedza, Court Correspondent

Three suspected MDC-Alliance hooligans last Friday appeared in court on allegations of stoning and assaulting Zanu-PF members who were carrying out a national clean-up campaign in Mbare.

Elia Mutsindi (28), Jonathan Taizivei (25) and Cleopas Chinodya (32) were facing assault charges when they appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Kudzai Zihove.

The three were freed on $100 bail, each.

As part of their bail conditions, they were ordered to report once a week at their nearest police stations and not to interfere with State witnesses.

They were also ordered to continue residing at their given addresses.

The court heard that on January 22, Zanu-PF members were conducting a clean-up exercise from the flyover along the road that leads to Mbare.

Upon reaching Block 1 Nenyere Flats in Mbare, the complainants came across the accused and their accomplices who are still at large.

It is the State’s case that the accused started throwing stones and machetes towards the complainants and their colleagues, resulting in them sustaining head, elbow and leg injuries.

Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe prosecuted.

