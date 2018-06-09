MDC Alliance ropes in Grace Mugabe

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

Former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe reportedly funded top National Patriotic Front (NPF) members to force a recall of NPF interim leader Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri (Retired) to pave way for her ascendency in the party, which is reportedly working to join the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, it has emerged.

Mrs Mugabe is reportedly angling for the vice presidency in the MDC Alliance once done with Brig-Gen Mutinhiri.

MDC Alliance leader Mr Chamisa, who is also the opposition’s presidential candidate, is yet to name his deputy.

NPF national political commissar Mr Jimmy Kunaka yesterday claimed the party’s spokesman Mr Jealousy Mawarire, Mrs Eunice Sandi Moyo and Mr Shadreck Mashayamobe, were being secretly funded by Mrs Mugabe to overthrow Brig-Gen Mutinhiri (Rtd).

Mr Mawarire had earlier in the day, together with Mrs Sandi Moyo, announced the dismissal of Brig-Gen Mutinhiri (Rtd), who was accused of not attending party meetings.

Speaking at a Press conference convened by Brig-Gen Mutinhiri (Rtd) to fire Mr Mawarire and his team yesterday, Mr Kunaka said the Mawarire camp had been captured by Mrs Mugabe in her bid to take over as the party’s president.

This, he said, was to pave way for her to claim a bigger stake in the MDC Alliance.

“We will stand by our president Cde Mutinhiri. These guys are lost and have taken the wrong direction. They do not have the mandate to fire the president when the party’s constitution has not yet been endorsed by the people,” said Mr Kunaka.

“One thing critical here is that at the time they were addressing their Press conference (in the morning) they had cash in their pockets, which they got from Grace Mugabe who wants to be MDC Alliance vice president.

“We are saying isusu matorana na Grace kuti ayende kunoita vice president kuAlliance. Endai muri vatatu. Isusu as NPF no, no, no. Grace ndiye atisvitsa patasvika today,” he added.

Mr Kunaka said Operation Restore Legacy was a result of Mrs Mugabe’s behaviour when she was the First Lady.

“It is better to go and hang myself and die. I will not allow that, kuti Grace atungamire NPF,” said Mr Kunaka.

He said if Mrs Mugabe wanted to be a member of the NPF, she has to follow procedures.

Mr Mawarire yesterday morning announced the recall of Rtd Brig Gen Mutinhiri at a press conference in Harare and immediately stated that they would be joining the MDC Alliance by Monday next week.

Rtd Brig Gen Mutinhiri later convened a press conference and insisted that he was the leader and founder of NPF.

He dismissed Mr Mawarire and other members of his faction, including Mrs Sandi Moyo and Mr Mashayamombe.