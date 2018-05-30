MDC Alliance hits stormy waters

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

MDC-T yesterday said the majority of its members are totally opposed to the MDC Alliance which groups seven political parties, casting doubts on its continued existence just a few months before the harmonised elections.

MDC-T Chamisa faction national chairman Mr Morgen Komichi told a Press conference in Harare yesterday that all was not well with the Alliance.

He said their offices had been besieged by supporters calling for the party to go it alone in the harmonised elections.

The party entered into an alliance with the MDC led by Professor Welshman Ncube, the People’s Democratic Party, Transform Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe People First, Zanu Ndonga and the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats.

The majority of its supporters feel they would be compelled to vote for candidates whose parties did not have any support on the ground.

They feel that they would be used to install candidates from other political parties into positions which could have been easily grabbed by their party.

MDC-T has been conducting primary elections that have been marred by violence and rigging, while its alliance partner, the People’s Democratic Party, has accused it of bullying in the allocation of seats to contest in the elections.

Mr Komichi said MDC-T supporters had reservations about the prospects of the alliance partners’ candidates.

MDC-T has since split over the issue, with former deputy president Thokozani Khupe leading a rival faction opposed to the alliance.

“We are clear that if we are to go through a primary throughout the whole country, none of our partners will get a seat,” said Mr Komichi.

“That’s why we are negotiating. These are some of the things that will happen on the ground that MDC-T people feel strongly that they want to put their candidates in all the 210 constituencies, they feel strongly. The issues of constituencies are issues of the heart and the spirit.”

Mr Komichi said his offices had been inundated by people complaining over the alliance.

“I have witnessed people that have come to my office in the past three weeks, crying, shedding tears,” he said. “Yesterday (Monday) I was visited by a group of people that came from Gutu North because Gutu North is under Zim People First.

“The women had three minutes of crying saying that we need to put our candidate in Gutu North. I am like a counsellor now. I have got 24/7 of work from morning to night receiving people from across the country who are complaining about constituencies.

“However, we provide leadership. In leadership, sometimes you make decisions that are unpopular with the people. But these decisions will then benefit the same people tomorrow.”

Mr Komichi said they were still negotiating with their partners on how to allocate the seats.

He admitted that their primary elections were marred by violence and underhand dealings, saying investigations had been instituted.

“We are currently dealing with all the primary elections appeals,” said Mr Komichi. “The appeals tribunal is seized with these matters.

“However, the party is investigating allegations of violence and those who are found wanting will be penalised.”