MDC-Alliance activist Haruzivishe granted bail

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

MDC-Alliance member, Makomborero Haruzivishe, was today granted $10 000 bail at the High Court on charges of staging an illegal demonstration near his party’s headquarters in Harare sometime early last year.

Haruzivishe, who was being represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku and Mr Simon Chabuka, was freed on bail on appeal after his initial bail was revoked by a Harare magistrate after failing to avail himself in court on several occasions.

Haruzivishe, is jointly appearing in court with Allan Moyo, Denford Ngadziore, Stanley Manyenga, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, who is on the run.