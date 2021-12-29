MDC-Alliance activist Haruzivishe granted bail

29 Dec, 2021 - 11:12 0 Views
0 Comments
MDC-Alliance activist Haruzivishe granted bail Makomborero Haruzivishe

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter
MDC-Alliance member, Makomborero Haruzivishe, was today granted $10 000 bail at the High Court on charges of staging an illegal demonstration near his party’s headquarters in Harare sometime early last year.

Haruzivishe, who was being represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku and Mr Simon Chabuka, was freed on bail on appeal after his initial bail was revoked by a Harare magistrate after failing to avail himself in court on several occasions.

Haruzivishe, is jointly appearing in court with Allan Moyo, Denford Ngadziore, Stanley Manyenga, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, who is on the run.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting