MDC-A lines up crisis meeting

Herald Reporter

IN the wake of successive defeats in court, the embattled MDC-Alliance has lined up a series of crisis meetings this week to try and save the party from implosion.

This follows last week’s dismissal by the High Court of an application by the beleaguered MDC-Alliance that sought to be considered a political outfit after Dr Thokozani Khupe, who has been confirmed as the interim president of the MDC by the Supreme Court, recalled four legislators aligned to Mr Nelson Chamisa from Parliament.

Secretary-general of the MDC-Alliance Chalton Hwende confirmed that starting today, the troubled party would be holding meetings until Thursday.

“Yes our party is driven by organs or structures. We are meeting as the Standing Committee tomorrow (today), which comprises mainly top leadership. On Wednesday we will meet as the national executive followed by the national council on Thursday,” said Mr Hwende.

“The meeting is a routine meeting, but it will get feedback from several consultations we held on how to respond to what is happening. We have held consultations at all levels of our party including constituencies.”

Mr Hwende said resolutions will only be made after the meeting in order to come up with possible solutions to problems bedevilling the opposition party.

“These are the organs that drive our party. They will give us direction on how to respond to this onslaught,” said Mr Hwende.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that Dr Khupe should assume leadership role of the party pending holding of congress, on the ground that Mr Chamisa assumed power illegally in 2018 when he succeeded the now late Morgan Tsvangirai.

And to add further misery to the opposition party, High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi on Friday last week ruled that the MDC-

Alliance is only an electoral pact of different parties that cannot be sued in its capacity.