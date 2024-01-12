  • Today Fri, 12 Jan 2024

MCAZ signs MoU with South African regulator

MCAZ Director General, Mr Richard Rukwata and SAHPRA CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete Makokotlela sign the MoU

Health Reporter

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) that will allow the regulators to develop a cooperative partnership towards ensuring access to safe, quality, and effective health products in the respective countries.

MCAZ and SAHPRA will cooperate in joint product reviews and inspections to enable efficient access to health products.

This partnership will also focus on the detection and curbing of substandard and falsified health products moving between the two countries, which has of late been a major challenge identified by the two regulators.

