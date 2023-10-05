MCAZ seizes illicit drugs

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has confiscated bottles of illegal cough syrups, BronCleer and Adco-Salterpyn, during a raid.

Suspects found with the drugs are assisting police with investigation.

The confiscation follows the recent revocation of six permits for wholesale dealers and cancelled four persons’ licences as authorities get tough on errant industry players who are accused of aiding drug and substance abuse.

These moves come as Government and authorities begin to take practical steps to curb drugs and substance abuse especially by those partaking in the peddling and commercialisation of the vice that is threatening to ravage the societal fabric through abuse by the youths.

“After an anonymous tip off, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has successfully confiscated a total of 450 bottles of illegal cough syrups (BronCleer and Adco-Salterpyn) during a raid conducted at Old Trafford flats located at 13 Edmond Avenue, Belvedere, Harare yesterday,” said MCAZ in a statement.

“This significant seizure is part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to combat drug and substance abuse as well as the illegal distribution and misuse of pharmaceutical products within the country.

“During the operation, MCAZ inspectors working with officers from the CID Drugs and Narcotics, discovered and seized 350 bottles of BronCleer cough syrup and 100 bottles of Adco-Salterpyn syrup.

“BronCleer and Adco-Salterpyn Syrup are opioid containing cough syrups which are not registered in Zimbabwe.

“Opioids are considered dangerous drugs and these cough syrups are being abused by opioid drug addicts. Their misuse pose serious health risks and can lead to various complications if not used under proper medical supervision,” said the MCAZ in a statement.

They said the MCAZ remains committed to safeguarding public health by ensuring that only authorized and regulated medicines are available on the market.

MCAZ urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to the drug and substance abuse and distribution or sale of unregulated pharmaceutical products.