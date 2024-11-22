MCAZ recalls contraceptive tablets to safeguard public health

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has recalled a batch of YAZ PLUS contraceptive tablets following a manufacturing error that could compromise patient safety.

The affected batch, WEW961J, manufactured by Bayer (Pty) Ltd, South Africa, has been recalled due to incorrect tablet configurations.

Instead of the standard 24 pink hormone tablets and 4 light orange hormone-free tablets, some packs were found to contain 24 light orange hormone-free tablets and 4 pink hormone tablets.

Mr Richard Rukwata, director-general of MCAZ said the issue was very serious.

“This recall is a precautionary measure to protect public health,” he said.

“Non-compliance with product quality specifications can lead to a loss of efficacy and the affected contraceptive may not provide the intended protection. We urge all stakeholders to take immediate action.”

Mr Rukwata called on licensed wholesalers, pharmacies, clinics and hospitals to quarantine the affected units and cooperate fully with Bayer and local distributors.

He also said consumers using the contraceptive must check the batch number on their packs.

“If you find batch WEW961J, stop using it immediately, return it to your pharmacist, and consult a healthcare professional for alternatives.”

The recall underscored MCAZ’s commitment to safeguarding the public from potentially harmful medical products.

Affected parties have been encouraged to contact MCAZ or their healthcare providers.